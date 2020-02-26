[gattuso-claims-napoli-will-use-‘helmets-and-armour’-at-barcelona]

Napoli mentor Gennaro Gattuso reacts all through the Coppa Italia match with Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium February 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

NAPLES, Feb 26 — Napoli mentor Gennaro Gattuso was in ordinarily combative temper just after his facet were held one-1 at residence by Barcelona in the Champions League, declaring they would use “helmets and armour” to protect by themselves in the return.

Yesterday’s consequence remaining the Serie A aspect with a massive activity in the return at Camp Nou on March 18 but the famously fiery coach refused to acknowledge his aspect had been out of the operating in the round of 16 tie.

“I’d like to reply that problem in my design but I cannot,” he said when asked if Napoli however experienced hope of achieving the quarter-finals for the very first time.

“Of study course, nothing is finished, we know there will be challenges but we’ll acquire the helmets, the armour and we’ll go and participate in at Camp Nou.”

Dries Mertens gave Napoli the guide in advance of Antoine Griezmann equalised in the next fifty percent.

Gennaro took over at Napoli in December, his second occupation in demand of a Serie A aspect following AC Milan, and has managed to revive the group immediately after a shaky start.

“At the very least this match gave us the awareness that if we perform as a crew, we can give fantastic performances,” he explained.

He was happy by the side’s “willingness to suffer” as perfectly as their excellent in opposition to Barcelona.

He added: “There is regret that we drew but, actually, not substantially variations between one- and 1-one — we know that whichever transpires we have to place in a excellent effectiveness there.” — Reuters