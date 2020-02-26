[Gattuso says ‘helmets and armor’ will be utilised at Camp Nou]

Photograph by MB Media/Getty Visuals

The Italian is all set for the next leg

Napoli came away with a clearly spectacular 1-one attract with Barcelona at home on Wednesday. The Champions League matchup saw an impressive get started by Napoli that finished up earning them a attract. Napoli’s supervisor Gennaro Gattuso produced it apparent that irrespective of the attract held at household, his aspect would be very well geared up to go into the Camp Nou.

“Of system absolutely nothing is finished, we know there will be issues but we’ll acquire the helmets, the armour and we’ll go and participate in at Camp Nou.” Gattuso | Source

What Gattuso is earning obvious is that any semblance of what happened at residence, may well not transpire at Barcelona. His aspect will be pressured to play a brutal defensive design of football. Physicality and ways will be crucial if Napoli want to appear into the Camp Nou and appear away with a positive end result. Gattuso is aware that all way too perfectly.