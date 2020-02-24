[Gattuso states Napoli just can’t just concentrate on Messi]

Image by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI through Getty Illustrations or photos

The manager states his workforce need to not concern the people

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has instructed his workforce they just cannot just focus on Lionel Messi in tomorrow’s Champions League last 16 tie from Barcelona.

Quique Setien’s aspect head into the match new from a five- acquire more than Eibar that saw Messi rediscover his goalscoring contact with 4 goals.

Gattuso was complete of praise for Messi in his pre-match push conference but stated his players should engage in as a crew and present no concern against the people.

“Messi is an remarkable player. He’s an case in point for everyone, youthful and previous. We just cannot just concentration on Messi tomorrow. We’re playing Barcelona and we want to play as a staff. Tomorrow, I want to see a aspect that is able of digging in and players who enable each other from get started to complete,” he mentioned. “We’re up in opposition to a wonderful team manufactured up of great players. We know it is likely to be difficult but for myself and my squad it is a supply of satisfaction to encounter a crew who are much better than us who, about the previous ten, 15 many years, have been one particular of the best teams in the earth. We should not have any panic.” Supply | UEFA

Napoli have experienced an erratic season but head into the match on a good run of form and have six of their last seven in all competitions.