A Gatwick airport passenger called a bomb hoax on his own flight because he was late and feared he would miss it.

Rashidul Islam, 32, called the police irresponsibly in the hope that it would delay the easyJet flight long enough for it to arrive.

He made the anonymous call on May 4 and told the call manager: “EasyJet flight 8897 leaves in 40 minutes … There may be a bomb on the plane, you have to delay it, you have to l ‘stop now.”

All passengers on the Gatwick flight to Marrakech at 5:40 p.m. were held in the departure lounge and the crew was evacuated from the aircraft.

Meanwhile, an Islamist from Ivy Road, Cricklewood, arrived late for registration, and investigations have revealed that the cell phone number used to hoax was the same as his number.

Police arrested the designer in the north terminal.

In an interview with the police, Islam fully admitted the offense. He said he intended to go to Marrakech to meet his fiancée, but he had problems with public transportation which made him late for his flight.

In a desperate attempt to delay him, he called 999 to say that he had information about the presence of a bomb on the plane.

Islam pleaded guilty to the bomb hoax and at Lewes Crown Court on Friday January 17, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He was also banned from Gatwick Airport.

Investigator Detective Stephen Trott said, “Although the accused expressed remorse, there was no excuse for his actions that day and he was convicted accordingly.

“Making a false report about a bomb on an airplane not only leads to significant costs and delays for the airport and its passengers; it also scares the community.

“We treat all reports of this nature very seriously, and anyone caught committing such an offense will be treated with rigor.

“We are working closely with Gatwick Airport and its airlines to ensure the safety of people and we will not tolerate anyone who compromises this.”

After the arrest of Islam, all baggage was rechecked and the passengers were rechecked by security, and the flight finally took off at 8:54 p.m. – more than three hours later than expected.

