PTI

latest update: March 29, 2020, 7:47 PM IST

Billionaire Gotham Adani announced on Sunday that his group had donated $ 100 to the Prime Minister’s Fund to help fight the outbreak of the virus.

Adani joins the Tata Group, relying on industry and other companies that have helped fight the unprecedented crisis.

“It is a humble foundation to help #PMcaresfund donate 100 rupees to India at this hour of the battle against # COVID19.”

“The Aden Religion Infrastructure Infrastructure will” help provide more resources to support the government and our compatriots during these testing times, “he said.

On Saturday, Tata Sons and Tata Trust donated 1,500 crore rupees for this purpose.

Earlier, Reliance Industries, in addition to opening India’s first Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai, also gave an initial stake in Crow Rs, as well as free meals through non-governmental organizations to the needy and fuel for emergency vehicles transporting infected patients. They did, they did.

JSW on Sunday donated 100 rupees to the Prime Minister’s Fund.

“The ongoing #CVVID19 crisis is causing the whole nation to fight as a collective force. We hope that our contribution to #PMCaresFund will skillfully support the government and the heroes on the front lines. We are always by your side!” GoodnessNeverStops said, “The Edani Group said it was reviewing its founding chairman’s tweet.

Mankind Pharma has promised the 51-rupee rooster crown to the New Delhi CM Relief Fund.