Gavin Evans: the last coronavirus risk for a refinery

Coronavirus is the last thing that refiners in Asia-Pacific need – refining of NZ included.

Last week, the company’s shares were trading near a five-year low, having dropped 18% since November.

Processing margins around the world were reduced at the end of last year, as crude prices rose following expectations of further declines in OPEC production, followed by another short-term surge after the United States and Iran exchanged fire in January.

New low-sulfur fuel requirements for shipping last month had already reduced demand and prices for heavier fuels and oils, while increasing tanker costs by removing vessels from the global fleet for engine and exhaust improvements.

Not all investors share outgoing CEO Mike Fuge’s enthusiasm for the $ 37 million solar farm, Refining NZ, but climate change minister James Shaw’s surprise over industrial emissions allowances – on which the refinery when it joined the emissions trading system in 2023 – seemed particularly thankless.

And just when the trade rapprochement between the United States and China in mid-January seemed on the verge of freeing up global tanker traffic, the coronavirus arrived.

The death toll is an assumption, but airlines have already stopped or cut services to many regional centers in China. British Airways still served Hong Kong last week, but suspended service to Beijing and Shanghai until the end of February. Air New Zealand cut Shanghai services Friday to suspend them for seven weeks the next day.

As economist Tony Alexander noted last week, the transport impact of 2019-nCoV is likely to reach far beyond China, as people and businesses will limit their travel anywhere to avoid crowded airports in the coming weeks and months.

At the height of the SARS panic in April 2003, demand for air passengers in the Pacific fell 45%, Reuters reported.

Today, we are only guessing at the global impact of the virus on global travel and the economy in general.

But it will be negative for consumption at a time when fuel demand in China and India already seemed weak due to slower growth in the two most populous countries in the world.

This opens the door to new exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel by both and, all other things being equal, will put downward pressure on the Singapore margins on which Refining NZ’s processing costs are based .

Weak margins are nothing new. The company’s measure of the margin that a complex Singapore refiner derives from processing Dubai’s crude oil was less than $ 3 a barrel for most of 2018 and averaged only 20 cents on the first semester of 2019. It was again above 3 US dollars July-October, but then went negative for the last two months of the year.

People wear masks and walk through a mall in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo / AP

But things never stay the same. And while this type of margin volatility is not new, it tends not to last in a market where demand, oil and product prices and tanker prices fluctuate constantly. Unplanned closings, new construction and politics also contribute.

In September, the United States imposed sanctions on Chinese shipping operators for the Iranian crude trade, raising tanker prices. Four months later, the January trade deal is expected to force China to purchase more US-produced light, low-sulfur crude oil, raising prices for these qualities but also reducing demand for some of the grades. the heavier ones more generally landed at Marsden Point.

The 55-year-old refinery survived thanks to its ability to manage these risks and to continue to offer competitive products with those of its customers – Z Energy, BP and Mobil – also import directly from countries like Singapore and Korea.

Even when regional margins turned negative late last year, Refining NZ delivered a “healthy” increase of US $ 4.16 per barrel relative to its benchmark Singapore, despite losing 50 cents. a barrel due to a one-day power outage and about a dollar for higher rates.

Last year, it also tested four new qualities of crude oil in order to be able to exploit a larger pool of raw materials at a lower cost in a clearly problematic 2020.

Eighteen months ago, the former CEO of Sjoerd Post said that the macroeconomic outlook for regional margins looked good, with demand strong relative to the new refining capacity planned for Asia.

But this came with two important caveats: the potential of China to increase exports and the possible disruption in late 2019-2020 of the new Marpol standards from the International Maritime Organization.

Both risks have occurred, analysts expect double-digit growth in China’s fuel exports this year, including a 20% increase in jet fuel volumes.

In shipping, demand for high sulfur fuel oil – and margins on its production – fell sharply as expected. But the reciprocal rise in regional demand and prices for diesel that Refining NZ and investors were counting on was still pending.

The coronavirus may make it wait longer, but it has also caused oil prices to drop below US $ 60 per barrel, and tanker prices have also fallen.

Santos’ executive Naomi James will have her hands full when she takes over in April.

