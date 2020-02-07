Gavin McLeod-Valentine Celebrity ‘Facialist to the Stars’ helps Glam Lab prepare Oscar Red Carpet

How do Oscar candidates prepare for the mat? Their day begins with a facial from Gavin McLeod-Valentine.

It has been named “ The Facialist to The Stars ” and it opens at Glam Lab on its secret ingredient and what it is like to prepare the biggest movie stars for the biggest Hollywood party.

Just before launching into hair and makeup, celebrities fight for the slit with this facialist for a glow that is out of this world before hitting the red carpet.

He has worked with everyone from Barbara Streisand to Kim Kardashian. TBH’s list of famous A-list customers is longer than the Oscars.

Last year, he gave Olivia Coleman her award-winning brilliance and prepared Laura Dern on her way to gold all season.

Before leaving for LA, he met Glam Lab to show us how he works his magic!

