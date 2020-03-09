California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday praised President Trump for manipulating the new coronavirus, particularly because of the virus present in the Grand Princess cruise ship that has been cruising along the California coast, saying to reporters. “Every single thing he (Trump Said) kept going.”

During the press, Newsom released a state-of-the-art update on the Trump administration’s response to a Grand Princess cruiser embarked in Oakland, California, on Monday. Twenty-one people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus.

“In recent days, President Trump has said that he would prefer none of the passengers on board these cruises to land on the United States. Did you speak anything?” A reporter asked Newsom.

Newsom confirmed that he had a private conversation with the President, who said, “We will do well,” and “You have my support, all our support, logistically and otherwise.”

The governor added that Trump said, during his conversation, “everything I could have expected.”

“And we had a very long conversation, and everything he said went on,” he continued, also praising Vice President Mike Pence:

Therefore, I am not interested in finding the light of day in these statements, because every thing his administration – and top, including the Vice President – has been consistent with the expectation that we will repatriate these passengers and we will . so that it does justice to the spirit that defines the best in our country and the state of California.

Thousands of 3,533 passengers are on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, 21 of which have been positive for the virus. Landing will begin on Monday. Newsom confirmed that passengers will be subjected to a quarantine of 14 days at various military bases. According to U.S. Today, the 926 Californians on board the ship will be quarantined at Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego and at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Dozens, including “an additional thirty-four Georgians and additional U.S. citizens,” will be transferred to Dobbin Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, according to Georgia government Brian Kemp.

Others will be transported to San Antonio Lackland Joint Base in Texas, and “passengers from other countries will be sent outside the U.S. on chartered flights,” according to USA Today.