Gavin Newsom says he owns a lapse in California’s coronavirus testing

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday assumed responsibility for the state’s backwardness of coronavirus testing, saying residents had been significantly reduced.

In a video shared on his Twitter account, the governor said 126,700 residents had been tested for coronavirus, but added that more needed to be done.

Newsom continued:

We now have 13,000 tests on 126,700. Thirteen thousand are expecting results, which is why we have substantially reduced this setback. A lot of this has to do with stepping up commercial labs and we congratulate them on their good work, and also, as it pertains to the frustrating issue of data collection when one of our largest counties in state provided this data. but not in the real time you deserve it, and so I have it again. You deserve better and we will do the same when we try to fulfill this moment.

“We actually reached about 59,500 people waiting and waiting for the test results, many for a few, well for 12 days. All of this frustrates you, it certainly frustrates me,” he said.

Newsom also announced a statewide partnership with UC Davis and UC San Diego, with the intention of establishing more test sites and increasing the state’s ability to test its residents, according to ABC 7.

“The approach is complete, geographically considered,” he commented.

On Saturday, California reported 12,026 positive cases of the disease, up 12.4 percent from Friday.

Of these, 2,300 people are still hospitalized and 1,008 are in the ICU.

The San Diego County Sheriff recently reported that he had issued 22 citations to people near Encinitas Beach for failing to adhere to state orders at home.

Although Newsom increased law enforcement, and many public areas have been closed down, residents were warned to obey local authority directives to prevent the virus from spreading.

“The state is always ready to do more. I just want to encourage people, let’s not shake hands in this regard, “he said, adding” We cannot allow cabin fever to enter. We cannot allow people to meet again. “