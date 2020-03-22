Gavin Newsom Votes By Email To Protect Californians Against The Virus

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday allowing residents to vote by email in the next three special elections as a precaution against the Chinese coronavirus.

The press release continued:

The order also extends the deadlines for tabulation, tabulation and other responsibilities related to the official California presidential election canon, which could risk socially distancing measures and suspends the time for public hearings required by the political subdivisions that they are in the process of changing from a great method of election to district elections.

The governor’s office said the aim of the order is to protect public health and safety during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The special election “will be held as an email ballot election and will be held in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Code governing email ballot elections,” the command text reads.

The document continues:

Corresponding county election officials to conduct the respective election must email ballot papers to all eligible voters in the respective elections. Notwithstanding the other provisions of this Order, election officials are also authorized, and are encouraged, to make present-day voting opportunities available on or before Election Day for each such election. consistent with public health and safety, to maximize voter accessibility.

Electoral officials should communicate to the voter as much as possible about how to participate in each of these elections, paying particular attention to the needs of high-risk COVID-19 voters, people with disabilities and other voters with specific needs.

However, states should take small steps at first when it comes to email voting, according to Charles Stewart, a political science professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Agile changes to voting rules and rules can lead to all sorts of problems that you don’t foresee,” he said.

Despite the dangers, Hillary Clinton recently urged government leaders on Twitter to “push the rule by e-mail”:

Congress needs to take action to make the e-mail voting move the standard, with the specifications set forth by election expert Marc Elias below, to make it accessible to everyone. https://t.co/K2TlHIJx2d

“Several states are already voting by mail, although Republicans have warned that the California system is vulnerable to fraud,” wrote Joit B. Pollak of Breitbart News on Wednesday.

“There, the Democrats legalized a system called” ballot papers “, which allows unverified third parties to hand in guidelines to one another, effectively allowing party organizers to count thousands of ballots,” he concluded.