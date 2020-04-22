Gavin Newtham, California Governor, says it will return to normal if the pandemic is soon gone

Gavin Newtham, California Governor, said it was “unrealistic” to think of the life we ​​knew before the coronavirus pandemic was always back to normal. He sympathized with the frustrations of the state people protesting at home orders, but urged them to think about their loved ones and others while tired of preventive measures.

Newsom, in an exclusive interview with Tony Koupil, co-organizer of “CBS Dismorning,” will not end the worst for California unless state residents adhere to social distances and other restrictions. I said.

Read part of the conversation below.

Tony Dokopil: Governor, when you were last with us, you said you were worried that people would get tired of social distance guidelines and restrictions. Fatigue seems to have begun when judged by the protesters … what is your message to those protesters?

Gavin Newtham: Take care. Stay healthy. Not only for yourself, but for your loved ones. And if you’ve never practiced physical distance when you got home, be careful when you see grandma and grandpa. And refocus on the fact that we are all together.

Dokopil: President Trump has expressed sympathy for the protesters and is supporting them in several ways. Do you have sympathy, if not the president’s words?

Newsom: Well, I have the sympathies of frustration we all have lived, what we have never experienced in our lives, and the need and desire for all of us to return to work and return to normality Share

Dokopil: From what I’m sitting at this point, can I say that the worst is over in California?

Newsom: No, because if we all pull back, we might see a second wave that pales in comparison. I can’t say that. Honestly, it’s all about 40 million Californians meeting and acting at this moment …

The number of ICUs is starting to level off, but we haven’t seen any significant decline that needs to be finally revisited. But we are working on the process. We have socialized the process. And we’re working with 58 counties across the United States in a thoughtful and strategic way.

Dokopil: The timeline to relax the restrictions is still working and is a bit hazy. It depends on what people are doing today. But from the data, can we say that baseball is available today in July, school will resume in September, and elections can be held in November as usual?

Newsom: Yeah, I don’t know as usual. And none of the above is normal. I think it is unrealistic to claim it. You need to radically change the floor plans of large and small schools, businesses, private and public institutions. New protocols and procedures, temperature checks, and people wearing face coverings throughout the spectrum.

But the idea of ​​tens of thousands of fans crossing over their differences, high-fiving each other, hugging each other after a base hit or strike, is not something I’m immediately expecting.

Dokopil: What you are saying sounds like life, because we knew it was gone until such time as there was a vaccine or herd immunity.

Newsom: OK. So it’s not that complicated. Or an incredibly successful, viablely distributed treatment … I don’t expect that normality that many of us want to happen soon. But we’re back and start raising the dimming switch a bit and changing what we’re doing now from a full lockdown home stay to a more prescriptive and targeted strategic one. .

Dokopil: Here you are preparing people for serious change. I can’t hear the same message from Washington D.C. from President Trump. Do you think he has at this point the responsibility to start preparing America for the exact same changes you described?

Newsom: I think we all have a responsibility to use the information we have, the data we have and to process it in an open and honest way to Americans. Look, I think it’s okay to be optimistic and hopeful. I am optimistic I’m expecting This is not a permanent new normal. We’re going to come back … when and how we need to relieve enthusiasm … and once we get the herd’s immunity and vaccine, we go back and thrive and thrive can do.

