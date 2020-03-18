Gay Labor MP tests positive for coronavirus

Labour’s Lloyd Russell-Moyle is the first person known to be living with HIV to win elections in the UK Parliament. (Pbulic domain / UK Parliament / Chris McAndrew)

British lawyer Lloyd Russell-Moyle – the first person known to be HIV-positive to be elected to parliament – has tested positive for a coronavirus.

Since last week, Russell-Moyle explained in a Facebook ringing of the ring, the MP had been sick and withdrawn, before receiving a March 18 confirmation that he had COVID-19.

With the gradual emergence of viruses, the house is battling questions to reduce its future impact on fears that it may be a fatty but dangerous coronavirus feed.

After waiting 6 days for results I was just informed that I had been tested for COVID-19.

– Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP🌹🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@lloyd_rm) March 18, 2020

Lloyd Russell-Moyle: ‘Coronavirus is the largest test the NHS has ever faced.’

“I heard the signs last Wednesday,” the MP for Brighton and Kemptown said, “at the same time he resigned and made 111 calls.

“I went home and got tested on Thursday, this was the last day of testing for the community.

“I will receive the ship after 6 days of waiting.

“If we really want the (World Health Orgnisation) ‘Test, Test, Test’ recommendation, then we must do better than that.”

The politician later intervened in Boris Johnson’s first prime minister to tackle the scourge that has wreaked havoc on the Britons daily and transformed the Conservative Party’s fraudulent measures by restricting prices.

He also cited senior doctors and health officials urging parliament to take action to test people infected with coronaviruses.

The current plan only sees patients in the hospital being tested, meaning the symptoms are much higher than the state’s standard.

Labor Party lawmaker Lloyd Russell-Moyle won re-election to Parliament in 2019 (Andres Pantoja / SOPA Photos / LightRocket via Getty Pictures)

As Britain hardens its COVID-19 reboot system, its test ideas, experts warn, should be strengthened.

“The most important thing is to test the hospital staff, who are required to be on their own for 14 days when someone in their house shows a signal, removing them from their lifesaving work,” Mr Russell-Moyle said.

“This is the greatest test the NHS has ever faced, the NHS that has suffered before.

“I believe we have the skills and resources needed to deal with the virus, but only if we do our best to improve our system.”

Political leaders and collaborators provide support to Labor MP following the coronavirus test.

Opposition party activists and activists from a distance offered their support to Russell-Moyle.

Mr Dawn Butler, a close ally of the common people and a leading opposition Party leader, helped her.

Watch out for Lloyd screaming 🤗

– ((((Dawn Butler)))) (@DawnButlerBrent) March 18, 2020

Our home secretary Diane Abbott consoled Mr Russell-Moyle and submitted a complaint that the Johnson administration had resolved the coronavirus problem.

Sorry let them know you got tested. Increasingly, the need to revitalize the efforts of the community. If they can get billions to get out of business, then they can get government funding. So important to the NHS & other future employees #CoronavirusOutbreak

– Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) March 18, 2020

Leader and activist Owen Jones called the MP a “hero.”

good luck, hero x

– Owen Jones🌹 (@ OwenJones84) March 18, 2020