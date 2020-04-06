Gay MP reduces those affected by coronavirus rainbow disorder

A baby puts a rainbow in their window while being blocked by a coronavirus. (Twitter / @ Mammy_of_boys)

The gay SNP MP has sent a strong response to the email from people most affected by the “coronavirus” problem.

As the coronavirus epidemic has a major impact on people’s lives, MPs are asking questions ranging from workplace safety to public safety legislation.

But one person has sent emails to John Nicholson’s MP about their concerns – the rainbow problem.

Children’s art and rainbow paintings have begun to roll out the windows in the UK after things surfaced online.

Hundreds of schools have encouraged their children to join in and give hope to those who are unable to get out of the storm.

While this may seem exciting, this member insisted that this should be a child sex plot.

Nicholson, who is the MP for Ochil and South Perthhire, shared his answers in a wonderful way.

He wrote in an email: “The rainbow problem you recognize also contributes to the success of the event.

“I will admit that I never envisioned the connection between the barriers and the initiation of sex.

“And then, the repetition of Andy Williams’s parents’ experience of ‘I Can Make a Good Song’ when I was a kid in the mid-1960s probably made me sad.

“By the time Cilla Black re-released it in the late 1960’s, I think my friends were homosexual. Not at all.”

Mr John Nicholson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire.

Nicholson took the opportunity to educate the anti-LGBT + theorist by saying that “sexuality is not educated”.

He continued: “There is no entry, threat, or persecution that perpetuates homosexuality. Personally, I knew I was gay since I was a kid.

“There is no praying, ridicule by fitness teachers at school, bullying in class, or even anger. Even repetition, public displays of the sexes of Margaret and Dennis Thatcher as a child have left me gay.”

He concluded the email and wrote: “Therefore let the NHS fly the flag. Schools too. I will encourage it at any time. And hopefully, we will produce a happier and less angry generation than yours or mine.

“But, if you can, you can find the connection between hardship and sex, go to the Nobel Prize Committee soon.

The sender of the email is not the only one who has been a little nervous about the rainbow paint.

Another anti-trans Mumsnet user, who called the rainbow flag a “weapon”, wrote in a forum last month: “Over the past few years the rainbow has become a symbol of the stigma, sexism and oppression of many women and members of the LGB community.

“If you’re thinking of sticking to it, please imagine what it would feel like for women … I’ve only seen two walking right now and it makes me happy. Not the purpose I’m sure.

“Please consider another one: the sun rises from the cloud, or the horizon.”