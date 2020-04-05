Gay nurse diagnosed with coronavirus after Miami beach winter Party

Mike Schultz tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the Winter Winter Festival in Florida (Instagram / @ thebearded_nurse)

There was also someone who participated in the LGBT + fundraiser Winter Party Hospital festival.

The event in Miami, Florida, took place from March 4-10 and was packed with over 10,000 people. Following the ceremony, the organizers confirmed that the attendee was diagnosed with a coronavirus.

Several other attendees shared the video that they had also tested positive for the virus, or had met another person.

In the weeks that followed there have been reports of a “group” of sick party visitors, with at least two deaths.

Newly available for the winter season to try to have a coronavirus is Mike Schultz, a 43-year-old nurse at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.

Schultz goes by @thebearded_to Instagram, where he has over 25,000 followers.

She attended the Winter Festival with her boyfriend, Joshua Hebblethwaite, who was the DJ at the event. After a “bizarre” week he made his way to Hebblethwaite’s home in Boston on March 10.

The following week Schultz became very ill, and by the end of March he had to be hospitalized.

They took him to St. Patrick’s Hospital and took him to a hospital. Elizabeth in Brighton, Massachusetts, where she is now in intensive care. He was put on a ventilator and had been exercising two weeks ago.

As she prays for her recovery, her loved ones are making money to pay for her sick expenses.

“Let us all help this amazing person as much as possible – every dollar helps and goes a long way,” his friend Jon Mastronardi wrote on the GoFundMe page.

In a post on Facebook, Schultz’s boyfriend has described the “huge financial burdens” that the disease is causing.

“The recovery (now) should have been there for several weeks before the flight to San Francisco,” says Hebblethwaite.

“So far, we don’t know when he will be back from work. We need your help. We realize that these are idle times and everyone’s life, their assignments, their tasks have been fulfilled, but everything helps.

“It’s going to be a long road and they will need whatever help they can get.”

Since publication they have raised $ 11,865 in value of $ 15,000. To provide more information, click here.