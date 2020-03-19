Index youtuber Acep Gates. (Acep Gates / Instagram)

The YouTube star has been reinstated in Indonesian law that would advise “not having sex” and ban homosexuality.

Last month, the drafting of Indonesia’s new “Family Resilience” law unveiled plans to ban homosexuality, threatening “perpetrators” to lose their children.

Under the proposed law, anyone who “suffers” due to “sexual deviation” must also be required to self-report for rehabilitation centers.

It defines sexual deviance as “forcing sexual gratification through strange and unrealistic means” and includes sadomasochism and homosexuality in the group, along with sexual organs.

Homosexuality is not a crime especially in many parts of Indonesia but homosexuality is known to be a problem. Indonesian law does not protect LGBT + people from discrimination and hatred, which is common.

Acep Gates, whose real name is Acep Saepudin, is a Muslim Muslim writer and YouTube star with about 80,000 subscribers.

She started making videos about two years ago about being sexually active and living with HIV to fight discrimination and rumors about the LGBT + community. Gates, 24, is now using his platform to fight against Indonesian law.

He told Reuters: “Homosexuality is not just separatism. This law will lead to more discrimination, oppression and abuse of LGBT + people.

“I am worried that many LGBT + people will be forced to seek treatment for fatigue.”

The so-called ‘medical revolution’ has the potential to cause serious harm to LGBT + people, and there is no scientific evidence that sexuality or gender identity can be changed.

One study, published in 2019, found that “trans people who turn up at any point in their lives are twice as likely to attempt suicide compared to those who have never met professional efforts to change their race to be gay”.

However, additional studies have shown that when LGBT + youth are welcomed and identified, their risk of suicide is reduced.