Gayle King criticizes CBS after being dragged through social networks for reporting the rape case of Kobe Bryant during an interview with Lisa Leslie

As with every death of a celebrity, the media brings the good and bad part of the deceased’s life. Gayle King was recently crushed by fans and celebrities after a clip in which he questioned Lisa Leslie about the legacy and rape of her friend Kobe Bryant.

In a video shared by CBS, Gayle asks the WNBA legend if his legacy was complicated because of allegations made against him earlier in his career.

Lisa graciously answered the question by saying that she did not see him as the type of person who would aggressively rap a woman. King seemed to force her to say that she, like her boyfriend, would not see him.

Lisa continued to gracefully answer her questions by saying that the media had to leave her.

Many spectators and celebrities criticized Oprah’s best friend for the inappropriate interview and claimed that she was corrupting the name of a dead man while her family still grieves.

Gayle, who now claims that he initially did not know the clip was published, went to Instagram to explain his version of the story and criticized CBS for his actions.

“Without knowing it, my network posted a clip of a very broad interview. (It was) completely out of context and when you see it that way, it is very shocking. I was advised not to say anything, just let it go. “People will drag you, people will drag you. It will end in a few days. “But that’s not good enough for me because I really want people to understand what happened here,” he explained.

“He was very powerful when he looked into the eyes of the media and said,” It’s time the media left him alone and took a step back. If the network is the most striking part, when it is taken out of context and put online … it is very annoying for me. “

What do you think about Gayle’s reaction?

