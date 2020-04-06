GDDR6 Achieving price parity with GDDR5

Hidden in NVIDIA’s announcement of their spring update of their mobile GPU range, the company included a new low-end mobile part, the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6. Exactly as it says on the box, this was a version of the company’s GTX 1650 accelerator, except with the more recent GDDR6 instead of the GDDR5 with which it was launched. Now, in one of NVIDIA’s most ill-kept secrets, their desktop product stack is also getting a version of the card.

While not a launch (since NVIDIA likes to frame it), the GTX 1650 GDDR6 desktop finally became an official product last Friday, with partners unveiling their cards and NVIDIA adding specifications to their website. Next to the existing GDDR5 version, the GDDR6 version wants to be a parallel SKU, generally the same. While NVIDIA makes the switch from GDDR5 to GDDR6 at the bottom of their product range, the updated card gets access to faster memory, but it is interesting to note that GPU clocks are also slightly reduced.

NVIDIA GeForce specification comparison

GTX 1660

GTX 1650 Super

GTX 1650 (G6)

GTX 1650 (G5)

Core CUDA

1408

1280

896

896

POR

48

32

32

32

Core Clock

1530MHz

1530MHz

1410MHz

1485MHz

Upgrade your watch

1785MHz

1725MHz

1590MHz

1665MHz

Memory Clock

8 Gbps GDDR5

GDDR6 at 12 Gbps

GDDR6 at 12 Gbps

8 Gbps GDDR5

Memory bus width

192 bits

128 bits

128 bits

128 bits

VRAM

6GB

4GB

4GB

4GB

Perf single precision.

5 TFLOPS

4.4 TFLOPS

2.85 TFLOPS

3 TFLOPS

TGP

120W

100W

75W

75W

GPU

TU116

(284 mm2)

TU116

(284 mm2)

TU117

(200 mm2)

TU117

(200 mm2)

Transistor count

6.6b

6.6b

4.7b

4.7b

Architecture

Turing

Turing

Turing

Turing

Productive process

TSMC 12nm “FFN”

TSMC 12nm “FFN”

TSMC 12nm “FFN”

TSMC 12nm “FFN”

Lunch time

03/14/2019

11/22/2019

03/04/2020

04/23/2019

Launch price

$ 219

$ 159

~ $ 149

$ 149

According to the numbers, the new version of GDDR6 is basically the same as the version of GDDR5. Both are 75W cards based on NVIDIA’s entry-level TU117 Turing GPU. However, the GDDR6 version of the card gains both and loses some in the process. NVIDIA replaces the GDDR5 with the new GDDR6 – and therefore ultimately confirms that TU117 is compatible with GDDR6 – however the cards also take a slight clock speed. As a result, the GDDR6 version of the card has 50% more memory bandwidth – taking it to 192 GB / sec – but with a clock and GPU speed of 5% lower.

In discussing the matter with NVIDIA, we were told that the GPU’s speed change was to equalize the performance and power consumption between the two sides. Which makes sense up to a point: the GTX 1650 is a particularly special part of the NVIDIA range as it is the fastest card they offer which can be powered entirely from a PCIe slot, which means it cannot have a TDP higher than 75 watts. So, with the GDDR5 version already close to that limit, if the switch to GDDR6 memory increases energy consumption completely (be it memory or GPU memory controllers), then something else needs to be called up to compensate.

In the meantime, performance equalization is a secondary goal in this situation, mainly due to the power of GDDR6 memory. NVIDIA does not intend that the GDDR6 version of the GTX 1650 is its own product; the next card after the GTX 1650 remains the GTX 1650 Super. But given what we’ve seen on other parts of Turing like the GTX 1660 series, where a similar switch achieved an additional 10% performance, I expect the GTX 1650 will see the same kind of modest benefits from faster memory. This in turn would far outweigh the 5% drop in GPU speed. So don’t be surprised if the GTX 1650 with GDDR6 turns out to be a little faster than its pre-existing GDDR5 counterpart, although it shouldn’t be much faster.

Otherwise, the GTX 1650 GDDR6 will end up playing the same general role as the original GTX 1650. The entry-level card is the cheapest (and slowest) of the Turing family, offering all the performance that NVIDIA can hold in a 75 Watt TDP. And while the cards should still be relatively small, I find it interesting that NVIDIA lists the reference card length (non-public) at 5.7 inches, 0.6 inches longer than the GDDR5 version. GDDR6 cards require a new PCB, so this raises the curious question of whether GDDR6 projects cannot be made as compact as GDDR5 projects.

Overall, this low-key version is expected to mark a more important turning point in the state of GDDR memory. If NVIDIA and its partners are now willing to release GDDR6 versions of low-end cards, this is a strong indicator that GDDR6 has finally lost most of its new technology price premium and that memory prices have gone down quite a bit. to be competitive with 8Gbps GDDR5. GDDR6 pricing was a critical point for profit-sensitive NVIDIA during the original launch of the Turing product stack, so while it took an extra year, the company finally offers a GDDR6-based product stack from above downward.

NVIDIA partners, in turn, are already implementing their cards, with designs from Gigabyte, MSI, EVGA and others. As with the original GTX 1650 cards, it appears that many of them will be overclocked at the factory, eliminating the 75 W power limit for extra performance from the TU117 GPU. Meanwhile, the price of GDDR6 cards appears to be identical to their GDDR5 counterparts, underlining the transient nature of this version.