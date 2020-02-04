GDP is estimated to be falling in Japan for the first time in five quarters

10 think tanks have estimated that the country’s real gross domestic product declined for the first time in five quarters from October to December 2019, partly due to a decline in domestic demand for a tax increase.

On average, the research institutes assume that the country’s seasonally adjusted GDP shrank in real terms by 3.6 percent year-on-year in the reporting period. Their estimates range from a 4.4 percent drop to a 2.3 percent drop. The cabinet is scheduled to release preliminary GDP data for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 on February 17.

From July to September, the country’s gross domestic product rose from 8 percent in October to 8 percent in October thanks to a short-term increase in domestic demand before the increase in consumption tax and robust investments by domestic companies. These factors more than offset a decline in foreign demand due to ongoing trade disruptions between the United States and China.

However, all 10 institutes believe that private consumption declined in the last quarter as demand for the tax hike declined, the strong typhoon Hagibis caused damage in October and sales of seasonal products were sluggish due to the relatively warm winter weather.

In addition, think tank project investment, mainly from manufacturers, decreased.

Consumption is expected to pick up in the January-March quarter, as demand will likely ease after the tax hike.

However, Shinichiro Kobayashi, senior researcher at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., said: “The warm winter and further spread of the new corona virus originating in China would increase downside risks to the economy.”