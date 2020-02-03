GeeXPlus brings Anime YouTubers to Japan

Social media influencers who rate products on platforms like YouTube, Twitter and Instagram are now pillars of marketing agencies around the world, especially when their customer base is young. Whether the product is hand soap or ham sandwiches, in a world where “expert” has become a dirty word, a push from a social media star with over a million followers can start or stop a sales campaign.

A major Japanese publisher and producer tries to use the phenomenon of pop culture with a concrete, if highly unusual, approach. Last July, Kadokawa Corp. a subsidiary of the digital e-book division Book Walker Co. Ltd. with the name GeeXPlus (“Geeks plus”) Inc., whose main goal is to “connect Japanese brands with global factors” by “advertising planning, production and sales” for English-speaking YouTubers.

Last October, GeeXPlus invited three Anime YouTubers to live in Japan and write their posts: Garnt Maneetapho and Connor Colquhoun from the UK and Sydney Poniewaz from the USA. The company will announce its official launch on February 17 at a private event at the Michelin-starred Inua restaurant in Tokyo, manufactured by Kadokawa.

For the three English-speaking anime influencers, the opportunity to live and work in Japan, just minutes from the studios and artists they love, is a rare and unexpected gift.

The 29-year-old Maneetapho was raised by Thai parents in Brighton, United Kingdom, and started publishing anime reviews and recommendations on YouTube as a teenager 13 years ago. He was one of the first anime vloggers on the platform in 2007 (YouTube itself had only debuted in 2005). He started because he got bored of studying engineering at the University of Bristol and preferred to see and talk about his favorite anime series “Bleach”.

“Back then I was happy when I woke up and saw that five people had seen my (first) video,” Maneetapho recalls with a laugh. “I didn’t get my first comment until a week later. Anime wasn’t popular enough to make money (on YouTube).”

After graduating, he got a job as a technical project manager at the BBC, which delighted his parents but made him dissatisfied. In his increasingly scarce free time, he continued to produce anime comments for YouTube – at a meager rate of three a year.

In 2016, inspired by a Canadian online friend who made his money checking anime, Maneetapho quit his job and plunged all day into Anime YouTubing. He told his parents that he would take a year to do it or return to his BBC job.

Today, his anime channel Gigguk has over 2 million subscribers. He thanks Patreon, the US-based crowdfunding platform for independent creators, which is supported by fan donations to drive and maintain its continued success. The earnings from YouTube ads are unreliable.

It’s not easy: Maneetapho works for hours with scripts, shooting, producing and editing his videos with a colleague. But now he lives not only from his passion for anime, but also in Japan – far from what he calls a protected and provincial education in Brighton.

Meilyne Tran, director of GeeXPlus | CRISTINA VISEU

GeeXPlus, which brought him here, is partly the idea of ​​his 27-year-old director Meilyne Tran, originally from San Francisco. The seed was planted a little over a year ago, according to Tran, when the Japanese government announced plans to increase the number of work visas for non-Japanese people involved in the production and promotion of Japan’s “cool content”.

“The government has actually started to recognize YouTubers as legitimate entertainers,” because they do the same thing as tarento (television personalities). “

Book Walker began sponsoring Maneetapho’s video reviews of his manga and light novels three years ago. The ultimate goal of the GeeXPlus division is to introduce non-Japanese YouTubers to Japanese authors, directors and producers to present names in the Japanese pop culture industry.

Officially, GeeXPlus is an “influencer agency,” says Tran, who focuses on non-Japanese otaku.

“We (Kadokawa / Book Walker) had to found a new company as a talent agency. We can’t just promote talent as publishers, ”she explains. “With GeeXPlus we can now fly the talent here and at least help them find accommodation by acting as a guarantor. It is still very difficult to get Japanese landlords to accept foreigners as tenants, even with Kadokawa’s support. “

Maneetapho and his two GeeX Plus customers Colquhoun and Poniewaz now live in the same neighborhood in northwest Tokyo. The Anime YouTuber community is still closely linked, says Maneetapho. The three have known each other for years through their videos, messages and personal meetings at American anime congresses. After Maneetapho and Poniewaz started their adventure in Tokyo last year, they became engaged and will get married later that year.

“Anime YouTubers are becoming increasingly popular,” says Tran. “They are almost too popular now. Garnt only makes three videos a month, so we now have to compete with other companies in the anime, manga or gaming sectors to get these sponsorship spots.”

She admits she was surprised when Kadokawa’s Book Walker division agreed to invest in the GeeXPlus project, but the evidence of Anime YouTubers’ performance was in the data. When her employer saw the positive results of the social media influence (e.g. a 400 percent increase in sales in Book Walker’s worldwide online shops), it was a green light for her plan.

“Working with industry gives us (anime YouTubers) a stamp of legitimacy,” says Maneetapho. “We’re no longer just a bunch of angry kids sitting in our bedrooms doing videos.”

Shortly before his 30th birthday, he hopes that his presence in Japan can inspire other anime fans to turn their passions into careers. After all, who needs the BBC?

Roland Kelts is the author of “Japan America: How Japanese Pop Culture Invaded the USA” and a guest lecturer at Waseda University.