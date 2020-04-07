Geico to give customers credit score upon motor vehicle insurance coverage renewal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Geico will offer customers a credit upon their policy renewals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

8 On Your Side verified the information by the Geico Company Staff Twitter account.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 14,504 instances and 283 fatalities

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in impact as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-point out place and New Orleans coming to Florida will have to quarantine for 14 days less than new government order

Florida colleges closed by means of at the very least May well 1

In a reply to a purchaser asking about car insurance plan refund discount rates on premiums, one thing Allstate has by now verified it is performing, the assistance team said it will be carrying out some thing as very well.

Geico will be crediting shopper policies 15 percent at their subsequent renewal.

“We have an understanding of your worries and recognize your continued loyalty as a GEICO purchaser. Because of to the impacts of COVID-19 on our customers, we will be crediting guidelines 15% at their next renewal. This is an computerized adjustment and no additional action is required on your finish,” the Tweet reads.

We fully grasp your considerations and take pleasure in your continued loyalty as a GEICO buyer. Due to the impacts of COVID-19 on our shoppers, we will be crediting guidelines 15% at their following renewal. This is an computerized adjustment and no even further motion is expected on your conclude. – Kevin

— GEICO Company Workforce (@GEICO_Company) April 7, 2020

Most up-to-date ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: