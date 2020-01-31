Geismar builds new fire station in a rapidly growing community

GEISMAR – Explosive growth means greater demand for first aiders. A new fire brigade is now under construction for the municipality of Geismar.

With the appearance of new subdivisions in the city, service calls are increasing. Lawrence Jones lived in Geismar for years. He says growth is inevitable.

“When I moved here in 1980, it was just fields. Now you have about five subdivisions there,” said Jones.

This new building is a must for the Geismar volunteer fire brigade.

The station will have 10,000 square meters of work space with plenty of space for fire engines large enough to serve the future of this rapidly growing area.

“They’re building these two, three, and four hundred thousand dollar houses and don’t realize that protecting their home depends on volunteers,” fire chief Nathaniel Stephens said.

The original fire station was a metal frame building that was built in the 1970s.

It was too small to meet the city’s needs.

In 2016, the fire station flooded, leaving eight to 10 inches of water inside. The old train station was demolished to make room for the new building.

The fire department is now working in a temporary facility.

“There is a sense of pride and a sense of achievement that recognizes from the start what we started with,” said Stephen.

The cost of building a new fire station is not cheap and is $ 1.6 million. The station is expected to be completed in March.