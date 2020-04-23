Gelato Messina Is Slinging Red Velvet Cookie Pie Future 7 days

If isolation has you seeking to stuff your facial area with a delectable cookie pie, Gelato Messina has you coated for the reason that they’re about to bless our lives with a *checks notes* Pink Velvet Cookie Pie.

This ménage à trois of desserts is *Just* what we all require to get via this isolation.

Mainly, you are acquiring all the best bits of a red velvet cake and a warm, chewy white choc-chip cookie in a relatives-sized pie. Oh, and you’re meant to pair it with a big scoop of gelato. What’s not to enjoy?

GIMME.

Final 7 days, Gelato Messina made the decision to sling some cost-free cookie pies, and even though it was a little bit of a bumpy journey, it proved that they are seriously onto anything (see: huge cookie pies).

Soon after using it back to the drawing board, they’re back again with a new plan of attack, and a delicious new pie to get your grubby minor hands on.

This time all-around, you can pre-get your pie for pickup any working day or time from April 29 to Could 3, which signifies you never have to frantically rush in-retail store to get your fingers on a pie.

Regretably, the purple velvet cookie pie isn’t free, but they’re offering a tasty price reduction if you pair it with a tub of delicious gelato. I imply, you most likely didn’t will need an justification to get a 1.5l tub of gelato, but now you’ve bought a single.

The pie itself will established you back $20, but depending on your consider-residence tub sizing, you can preserve up to $10 on your full order. Not to point out, this thing is enormous. You could undoubtedly share this with the total fam (or take in it all to you, I’m not going to choose).

When the moon hits your eye like a massive pink velvet cookie pie, that’s amore.

To stay away from disappointment, you are going to likely want to pre-purchase your pie online now. Go on, you should have a tiny purple velvet cookie pie, as a deal with.