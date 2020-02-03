Gemas-JB dual-track project catalyst for growth in Tampin, says N. Sembilan MB | Malaysia

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said public land infrastructure would indirectly improve the area’s economic status and create more jobs and businesses for the local community. – Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAMPIN, Oct. / PRNewswire / – The Gemas-Johor Baru dual track project, which is expected to be completed by October 2021, is a catalyst for development and economic growth in the Tampin area and surrounding areas, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said public land infrastructure would indirectly improve the area’s economic status and create more jobs and businesses for the local community.

“The Ministry of Transportation’s 8.9 billion RM project, led by Anthony Loke Siew Fook, will connect Gemas to Segamat, Kluang, Labis, Bekok, Paloh, Renggam, Layang-Layang, Mengkibol, Kulai, and Kempas Baru,” he said.

He said this when speaking here today at the celebration of the Negri Sembilan 2020 Chinese New Year Open House.

Around 2,000 people of different races attended the event, which included a variety of cultural performances and a variety of delicacies. – Bernama

