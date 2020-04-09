Gemballa Mirage GT Crashes in NYC

Often awful things materialize to excellent cars and trucks.

Take a Porsche 980 Carrera GT — presently no slouch in the automotive department — as your foundation platform and make it even extra high-functionality, extra luxurious and far more high-tech, and finally, you will have a Gemballa Mirage GT, an certainly stunning supercar that combines fantastic engineering with bespoke precision.

Then smash it into a bunch of parked cars on New York’s West Facet Freeway.

Which is what occurred on a Tuesday in a city that actually does not need any extra tension ideal now.

Only 25 Gemballa Mirage GTs exist in the world, which meant that persons on 11th Avenue in New York City saw some thing they may well not commonly see there. It’s also worthy of mentioning that this all took position a handful of blocks from the Javits Heart, which is at the moment staying made use of a temporary hospital to handle coronavirus patients.

In accordance to a report by Kyle Cheromcha at The Push, The Mirage GT collided with several motor vehicles right before coming to a halt, at which point the driver was taken into police custody. The article at The Generate rates the NYPD’s incident report, which presents a sense of what took put:

Additional investigation unveiled that the operator of vehicle #1 struck the rear of a parked unoccupied auto #2 and fled southbound on 11 Avenue in his Porsche The motorist proceeded to strike vehicles #3,4 and 5 that were also parked and unoccupied in the vicinity of West 44 Road the place his car arrived to a rest. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Or you can see for oneself.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=02pO7vWEPD4

The driver taken into custody was disclosed to be Ben Chen, who co-founded the goldRush Rally. In accordance to the law enforcement report, Chen has been charged with working a motor automobile impaired by drugs and reckless driving.

