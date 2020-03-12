Bani on Pride Tour in Toronto, 2019. (Anatoliy Cherkasov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

The second Scottish Government leadership on negotiations on possible reforms to gender laws, published in the Gender Recognition Bill (Scotland), closes on March 17.

The inquiry invites people to comment on five key issues.

You don’t have to be Scottish or be transgender to fill it.

The Gender Recognition Bill (Scotland) has changed the practices that make it possible for people to receive legal recognition – a right that UK citizens enjoy for 16 years.

The process used to obtain a Gender Certificate Identification and improvement of gender identity on their birth certificate is expensive, highly respected, interesting, stressful and outdated.

The UK government says that, despite the comparative estimates that put the UK population at over half a million people, only 4,910 people passed through the GRC.

Changing the process to a simpler, faster and cheaper alternative would mean that more transgender people could use it.

It only takes five to ten minutes to fill, and is a regular way to show your support in matching.

Gender Recognition Bill (Scotland): Five questions to answer.

1. Do you have any comments asking that applicants must stay the same for at least three months before applying to GRC?

Select ‘Yes’ to add a comment. Say this should be eliminated.

There is no evidence that people who travel to the GRC to change their color on their birth certificate should wait to be “convinced”.

There is no rule for people to “live in their husbands” to change a woman’s identity on their other ID documents, so this makes the difference between the three days of not changing the identity at each birth.

2. Do you have any comments on the claim that applicants will leave at least 3 months before receiving the GRC?

Select ‘Yes’ to add a comment. Say this should be eliminated.

As a first question, there is no evidence that this is necessary – that people are forced to wait three months after first use before confirming that they want to continue with this – it’s important.

Trans people who have reached out to apply for GRC have spent a lot of time thinking about their sperm. There is no need to make us wait again.

3. Should the minimum age for registration of a legal person be less than 18?

Select ‘Yes’ to add a comment. Keep in mind that this question is based solely on the consent of men and 16- and 17-year-olds, and has nothing to do with the medical care available to trans youth (contrary to what the media has told you).

Tell the Scottish Government that you will support ideas to reduce the age at which men and women can be recognized from the age of 16. Children in 16 and 17 years of age in Scotland can get married, work, vote, and be lawful in their dealings. This means they have to change their birth certificates to see who they are.

People under the age of 16 in Scotland can already exchange their identities for women on their school records, medical records and passports. Ask the Scottish Government to allow people under the age of 16 to also change their marriage certificate on their birth certificate – this protects their privacy, such as having a birth certificate (which is required for university registration and passing school exams.

4. Do you have any other comments on the list?

Select ‘Yes’ to add a comment. Non-business people currently have no legal status in Scotland – call on the Scottish Government to go ahead and change and recognize that non-business people exist, are legitimate, and should have the same rights as documents proving their gender.

Tell the Scottish Government that the Gender Recognition Bill is not a success and that it leaves people out of business.

5. Do you have any comments on plans for repairs?

Select ‘Yes’ to add a comment. Studies have investigated whether changing gender recognition laws can affect women.

The Scottish Government published a series of tests that were accompanied by a written law in December 2019. Scottish authorities have vehemently denied that a change in gender equality could jeopardize women’s rights or jeopardize gay marriage.

The Gender Recognition Bill (Scotland) only describes how gender identity is transgender, which affects people’s privacy when getting married, getting a job or applying for a pension, and how people view themselves when they die.

Why is there a second public inquiry into GRA reform?

The first public consultation on the amendment of the GRA was open from 9 November 2017 to 1 March 2018.

There were 15,697 responses, with 60 per cent of respondents – rising to 65 per cent of the population living in Scotland – said they supported plans to introduce gay identity.

In July 2019, the Scottish government says it is delaying the restructuring of the GRA and will instead hold a second public meeting on the proposed amendments.

This would provide time for them to assess whether GRA reforms would affect women’s rights – in response to pressure from competing groups.

Similar efforts, published by the Scottish government along with a document outlining the revision of the GRA in December 2019, specifically rejected the claim that changes in gender awareness could jeopardize women’s rights or jeopardize gay marriage.

The legislation that was in place in 2004 as well as the draft law only governs the means of establishing gender differences in their birth certificates. Many other publications operate on subjective consent, while electoral law applies to all persons regardless of the type of gender recognition.

For further reading, Stonewall Scotland has a comprehensive guide to the draft paper.