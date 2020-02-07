Gene Bleymaier, founder of the blue lawn, makes headlines for the Boise State Hall of Fame class 2020 | National sport

BOISE – Former Boise State sports director, Gene Bleymaier, had a crazy idea.

Bleymaier had to replace the turf in what was then the Bronco Stadium and was on his return flight to Boise in January 1986 when he was hit.

“There really is no reason why it has to be green,” thought Bleymaier. “Everyone already knows it’s a fake.”

In an effort to cause a sensation and get the best for his money, Bleymaier came up with the idea to John Keizer, then President of Boise. The two decided to give it a try, but knew they had to keep it secret until the official announcement.

“We couldn’t tell anyone because we knew it was far away and probably wouldn’t be well received at first,” Bleymaier said in an interview with Bronco Legends podcast last summer. “I knew that people would think it was crazy and that there were many critics. I wanted to quickly convene and announce a press conference and make it clear that the decision was made and there would be no debate.”

Six months later, Bleymaier was frightened when the first role was revealed.

“I was nervous about the color blue because the company had never done it before and they couldn’t show me a precise sample of what it would look like,” said Bleymaier. “I went to the paint shop and found that there were about 200 shades of blue and 175 of them weren’t really attractive. I was very nervous.

“I remember I was out there in early July and it was about 105 degrees in one afternoon and there was no one out there. The stadium was completely empty except for the turf team and I went to the stands and sat there and prayed that the first row of turf would look fine. When they started the first five meters, I breathed a sigh of relief and said, ‘I think that will be fine. ‘ “

More than 30 years later, the blue grass in Boise State remains one of the most recognizable features of all college sports. Thousands of visitors come from all over the world every year to look at the pitch, and the Broncos have used national exposure to make it the most successful program in college football history.

And Bleymaier finally gets the recognition he deserves. The former sports director was announced on Wednesday as one of six members of the Boise State 2020 Hall of Fame class.

Bleymaier and the other five – Korey Hall (soccer), Emma Bates (athletics for women), Ben Cherrington (wrestling), Kurt Felix (athletics for men) and Luke Shields (tennis for men) – are tentatively introduced at a ceremony planned for September 4, the night before Boise State’s home game against Georgia Southern.

“I am honored and delighted to be included in this Hall of Fame class and when I look at the athletes I am with, it is Who is Who in Boise State athletics,” said Bleymaier told KTIK radio on Thursday. “These guys are the best in their field and I am honored to be part of it.”

Bleymaier has created much more than just the blue lawn. During his 30 years as sports director from 1982 to 2011, Bleymaier helped the Broncos transition to FBS football. He brought the now famous Idaho Potato Bowl to Boise and directed the construction of more than $ 125 million in sports facilities.

Bleymaier has been named National Sports Director of the Year twice.

“I was very lucky,” Bleymaier told KTIK. “We were in the right place at the right time. So many things had to come together. We had great community support, great coaching and great staff and we all worked together and the magic came out of it. We were just very, very lucky. It cost everyone in the sports department, everyone at the university and everyone in the community. “

Hall was the WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2006, a member of the WAC All Decade team, and three times the first team’s All WAC selection. The linebacker helped the Broncos to an unbeaten season and a win at the 2007 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma.

Cherrington won the NCAA title at £ 157 in 2006 and went 20-0 during his senior season.

Bates was named Mountain West Athlete of the Year twice and won the 10,000m national title at the 2014 NCAA Athletics Championships.

Shields was three-time All-American and 2007 WAC tennis player of the year. He left Boise State as the best single (118) and double winner (106).

Felix was 2011-12 Mountain West Athlete of the Year after winning the national decathlon title at the 2012 NCAA Athletics Championships. He won seven conference championships and was a three-time all-academic winner.

Boise State has added its first class to the Hall of Fame in more than a decade in 2018, and plans to launch a new class every two years. More details about the launch ceremony, including the ability to buy tickets, will be released at a later date.