Genelia D & # 39; The birthday wish of Souza and Riteish Deshmukh is a must – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML6b48985b7b87db68aff1c77e4130707811%

% MINIFYHTML6b48985b7b87db68aff1c77e4130707812%

The beautiful couple, Genelia D & # 39; Souza and Riteish Deshmukh complete another wonderful year of their journey, which they started together on this day in 2012. This baiko and navara got married during a wedding ceremony in Maharashtria. They have two cute children, Riaan and Rahyl.

On her special day, Genelia turned to social networking and published a romantic desire for a husband, Riteish Deshmukh.

She shared a beautiful video with an image of the two and named it as “Dear forever, grow old with me, I promise the best is yet to come – Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know that I like the wife of my husband has been # since 2002I ”

She shared another video a few minutes later …

% MINIFYHTML6b48985b7b87db68aff1c77e4130707813 %% MINIFYHTML6b48985b7b87db68aff1c77e4130707814%

Riteish also shared a special publication for his wife. View it here …

% MINIFYHTML6b48985b7b87db68aff1c77e4130707815%

% MINIFYHTML6b48985b7b87db68aff1c77e4130707816%

Genelia and Riteish met in 2003, on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam. The two became best friends and eventually started dating. His period of dating lasted about nine years and. Finally, in 2012, Riteish and Genelia married. We wish the couple a very happy wedding anniversary!

% MINIFYHTML6b48985b7b87db68aff1c77e4130707817%