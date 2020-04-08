General practitioner visits regarding remote abortions

Women needing an abortion during the coronavirus epidemic will not need to see a general practitioner in most cases, according to guidelines issued by the Department of Health on Tuesday evening.

The emergency provisions, which only apply for the duration of the Covid-19 emergency, exempt women from making two visits to the GP, three days apart, to have access to an early medical abortion.

“In the current situation, where the need for social distancing, the reduction of personal contact and the reduction of the burden on doctors are paramount, it may not be possible or advisable for a woman to consult a doctor in person to access termination of pregnancy at the start of pregnancy, ”say the instructions.

Remote consultations – by telephone or video call – can take place for both consultations. In some cases, a doctor may find it necessary to have at least one of the consultations in person, but these “should be kept to a minimum during the Covid-19 public health emergency.”

GP sources on Tuesday hailed the “revised model of care” nearly two weeks after Health Minister Simon Harris said concerns about women’s access to abortion during the crisis were taken into account.

A general practitioner from the south of the country said she and her colleagues had been working “in the dark” for the past two weeks, the guidelines having been promised but appearing to be delayed. Others had warned that the women were delaying their general practitioner’s visit for abortion services because of difficulties getting there two days apart.

“This will bring certainty to women and doctors and ensure the sustainability of abortion services during the crisis,” said one.

Remote consultations

According to the revised guidelines, where the woman is nine weeks and six days pregnant, remote consultations will replace the two visits of general practitioners in almost all cases.

The first will involve certification that the pregnancy is less than 10 weeks, the orientation to ultrasound in case of doubt about the dates and the orientation to the hospital if the woman is between 10 and 12 weeks old.

During the second consultation, abortion drugs – mifepristone and misoprostol – are prescribed, as well as instructions on how to take them, one or two days apart. Pain relief and a pregnancy test to take after the break are also prescribed.

“Arrangements should be made for drug collection, low sensitivity pregnancy test, prescriptions and the above written information.

“Collection is also authorized by a designated person or courier. When a designated person collects the medication, their contact information must be provided in advance by the patient so that it can be recorded and verified when the medication is delivered, “says the document.

A third post-termination consultation is optional and can also take place remotely.

When the woman is 10 to 12 weeks pregnant, she will be referred to the hospital after an initial remote consultation with a general practitioner. She will assist and take the first abortion medication. She will return to the hospital a day or two later to take the second medication and will be monitored until eight o’clock or overnight to make sure the interruption is over.

Under the Termination of Pregnancy Act 2018, a woman can request medical abortion, without giving a reason, during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.