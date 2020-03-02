general-public-enemy-fireplace-flavor-flav-following-he-criticised-bernie-sanders

Community Enemy have fired rapper Taste Flav from the group, immediately after they clashed above his criticism of US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

It comes just after Flav presented a stop and desist letter to the Vermont senator, forward of a rally in Los Angeles which highlighted a overall performance from General public Enemy’s Chuck D.



In a new statement released on Sunday evening, the iconic rap team mentioned it was “moving forward” devoid of the 60-calendar year-previous, bringing an close to his 37-yr profession with the group.

Go through extra: Public Enemy’s Chuck D: “When we first arrived to the United kingdom, we needed to spill blood on the phase.”

“Public Enemy and Community Enemy Radio will be relocating forward without the need of Flavor Flav,” the team introduced. “We thank him for his a long time of services and want him well.”

Elaborating on the selection, Chuck D wrote on Twitter: “Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there entrance & centre. He will NOT do no cost reward shows. Sued me in court docket the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance attorney sued me all over again on Friday & so now he stays house & greater uncover REHAB.”

He included: “Heard I’m trending, like I care. I developed @EnemyRadioRS so it does positive aspects & fundraisers … He mentioned he never gonna do them. So his refusal to [email protected] #ManyRiversFestival in Atlanta 2016 was my last time. I created Enemy Radio to get significantly away from that ridiculousness.”

Chuck D’s overall performance at the Sanders rally in LA yesterday was alternatively billed as Community Enemy Radio, an offshoot of the group led by Chuck, along with that includes DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws.

But Flav had earlier presented a stop and desist letter (attained by Spin), accusing the Sanders campaign of using the General public Enemy title and “likeness, impression and trademarked clock in promotional materials” with no his permission.

Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there entrance & heart. He will NOT do no cost gain reveals. Sued me in court the 1st time I permit him back in. His ambulance law firm sued me again on Friday & so now he stays residence & greater locate REHAB — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020

I listened to I’m trending, like I treatment . I constructed @EnemyRadioRS so it does added benefits & fundraisers … He said he in no way gonna do them. So his refusal to do @HarryBelafonte #ManyRiversFestival in Atlanta 2016 was my past time. I crafted Enemy Radio to get much absent from that ridiculousness. — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020