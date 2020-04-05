General Surgeon warns ‘Saddest Week’ as COVID-19 widely

Dr. Jerome Adams, the general physician of the United States, warned that a difficult week was about to appear on Fox News Sunday.

“This is going to be the hardest and worst week in the lives of most Americans,” Adams told hostess Chris Matthews on Sunday.

Adams’ statement comes after President Donald Trump said the United States could face “the worst week” of the plague on Saturday as the number of casualties from COVID-19 continues to increase. Experts say that the United States has not yet reached the epidemic of Coronavirus – where mortality and infection rates are high – and American hospitals may struggle to provide care for the number of people with diabetes. .

“This will be our time at Pearl Harbor, our 9/11 season. Not only will it be cooled down, it can happen all over the country,” Adams said.

Despite this warning, Adams defended the federal government’s decision not to issue a home-rule, saying it is best for states to make such a decision. Adams likened the crisis to the effects of smoking, noting that states have different rules regarding smoking. Presenting his report on smoking cessation, he said, “More people will die, even in bad speculation, from cigarettes, than those who will die from coronavirus this year.”

“The disease does not respect the state line, but we live in a country where we have a federal system,” Adams said.

Adams’ threat to COVID-19 has changed dramatically since the outbreak. On February 1, he published a poem that said there was a risk of being infected like COVID-19 – experts say reducing the risk of COVID-19, which is thought to be extremely deadly, and possibly fatal. put the public at risk.

The Office of the Chief Psychiatrist also asked the public to stop “MAKING THE CAPTAIN MONEY” in a tweet on February 29, declaring that “it is NOT necessary to prevent the public from catching #Coronavirus.” However, experts contend that this type of information is incorrectly suggested that masks are ineffective, and the Trump administration on Friday issued a recommendation that Americans not “cure” masks.

