WASHINGTON >> Pentagon leaders predict that coronaviruses may hit more marine vessels at sea following an outbreak of a carrier in the Pacific that infected more than 400 sailors, a top general said today.

General John Hyten, vice president of the Assembly of Employees, said one of the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was hospitalized today in intensive care on Guam, where the carrier had been hospitalized for more than a week. He said that 416 crew members are currently infected and that 1,164 test results are pending.

“It’s not good to think that Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind problem,” Hyten said at a Pentagon news conference. “We have too many ships at sea. … To think it will never happen again is not a good way to plan.”

The senior naval officer, meanwhile, said the biggest problem is the inability to test enough people quickly, including those aboard the USS Nimitz, the next U.S.-based carrier due to deploy at sea.

“The challenge that we have right now is having that kind of ability where we can test in volume and speed,” Adm. Mike Gilday told a small number of reporters today. “I really don’t have a good estimate right now about when this test capability would be available in the types of quantities we would like to see.”

He said sailors on the USS Nimitz, which is in port ready for deployment, will have full restraint for two weeks before the ship leaves.

A fisherman was taken to the Nimitz more than a week ago after showing symptoms, but the test was not definitive, the Navy said. Hyten suggested that a small number of sailors were sick, but the Navy said today that no sailors currently on the carrier have tested positive for COVID-19 or showing symptoms.

A Stavridis, a retired naval admiral and former commander of the NATO, says he sees more problems ahead, and not just for the navy.

“Clearly there is more to come. Stavridis said that the most via email is more than 400, ”said Stavridis. “The Navy and all services have some tough choices ahead of them in terms of whether they have to pull their units on the line to get them well or accept some level of injury due to the coronavirus. I think it will be a case-by-case approach. depending on the mission of the apartment. “

Gilday said the navy learned of the outbreak on the Roosevelt, including how to move from preventing the virus to having it when sailors begin to show symptoms.

As of today, 3,190 have been tested negatively, with the result of testing on the rest of the waiting crew. About 2,700 crew members were removed from the ship and lodged on the base and at hotels on the island, which is a U.S. territory. Those who tested positive were checked by medical twice a day.

More broadly, Hyten says the outbreak aboard Roosevelt is an illustration that the military has adapted.

“This will be a new way of doing business that we must focus on,” he said, referring to the challenge of recruiting, training, deploying and potentially fighting in the midst of the pandemic. “We are adapting to this new world as we speak today.”

The outbreak aboard Roosevelt began in late March and put the Navy in a leadership crisis. Thomas Modly, who resigned Tuesday as Navy Secretary, fired Roosevelt’s commander, Captain Brett E. Crozier, for widely distributing a letter demanding faster action by the Navy to save his sailors.

Modly came under fire for flying out of Roosevelt last weekend and remarked to the crew that was harshly critical of Crozier.

Gilday said the investigation into Roosevelt’s issue, which he ordered last week, is now complete and has begun to go through the report. He said he had not ruled out any options, including possibly restoring Crozier, if that is where the investigation led.

The key question, he said, is why Crozier felt compelled to send the memo, and whether it signaled a breakdown in communication and leadership.

“I’m taking no options at the table,” he said when asked about Crozier’s fate. He said not to talk to Crozier. He said he found no pressure from anyone on the investigation and just wants to make sure his actions are fair.

Later, in a separate appearance, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said that despite Roosevelt’s outbreaks, he could be put back at sea and returned to duty relatively well if needed at world events.

Speaking with Hyten at the Pentagon, David Norquist, the deputy secretary of defense, told reporters the defense leaders realized the coronavirus will not be a short-term issue in the military.

“We will need to change and adapt because even over the coming months, the virus will not go away,” Norquist said. “We will have to be able to operate in a COVID environment.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and clear cough in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.