[generation-on-cbs-present-‘amazing-race’-suspended-thanks-to-coronavirus]

Phil Keoghan poses with his Outstanding Fact-Levels of competition Programme award for the CBS demonstrate ‘The Wonderful Race’ at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles August 25, 2014. — Reutesr pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 29 — Manufacturing of a new season of CBS’ worldwide competitors collection The Remarkable Race has been temporarily suspended as a precaution in excess of problems about coronavirus, the community and producers claimed on Friday.

The Astounding Race is a reality tv display hosted by New Zealander Phil Keoghan in which two-individual groups vacation about the earth and compete in a variety of issues.

3 episodes of the show’s 33rd season had now been filmed. No contestants or anyone on the output personnel have contracted the coronavirus, a CBS spokesperson mentioned by means of e-mail.

“Due to greater fears and uncertainty with regards to the coronavirus all-around the earth, CBS and the producers of The Remarkable Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending creation on the 33rd period of the sequence,” the spokesperson claimed.

CBS is owned by ViacomCBS Inc.

Amazing Race is amid the 1st tv reveals to have production disrupted due to coronavirus. A prepared a few-week shoot in Italy for Tom Cruise’s new Mission: Extremely hard movie has been postponed thanks to the outbreak, Paramount Photographs explained before this month. — Reuters