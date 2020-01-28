Generation Z is aspiring influencer marketing

Generations are shaped by the context in which they arise, and Generation Z is no different. You can still call them children, but they already have a real impact on the world. This is the first digital native generation (also known as iGen), and Generation Z lives up to this concept: they are always connected and can move around the online world like none of their predecessors.

The tremendous availability of information and the ease with which you can navigate and use the Internet to change the world make for a more diverse and tolerant generation. Not to mention that they are on their way to becoming the best educated generation ever.

iGen also reinterprets established ideas of gender, race, consumption and authenticity and encourages society to think about and talk about topics such as sustainability and plus privileges. Instead of following old trends, Generation Z creates new ones and invites older generations to participate. You have probably heard of concepts such as gender fluidity, gender queer, non-binary, non-conformity, cisgender and gender issues, although you may not be entirely sure what they mean.

And on top of that, they’re passionate. They fight for their faith, support each other and mobilize for issues that appeal to them. They are creative and inventive and can create powerful messages that can go viral and turn into movements.

Influence on purpose

That is why Generation Z is a generation like no other and has decided to change the current structure of society. This change is also happening in the influencer marketing scene – and it couldn’t be otherwise. Indeed, influencers are the ones who inspire peers to strive for meaning and truth while spreading Generation Z’s message across older generations. One can say with certainty that the influencers of generation Z have contributed to the construction of this new cultural panorama and are more current than ever. They are not influencers, but creators and innovators who lead the creation of content into new and unexplored dimensions.

By now, you should already know that brands have to keep up if they want to remain relevant. If you stay up to date, it doesn’t mean that you add a gender survey to the target audience of your Facebook ads. In addition, tapping trends doesn’t go very far since Generation Z has probably already seen the latest trend.

Brands need to reinvent themselves to spark the interest and attention of this new generation. To do this, they must create real added value. The only way to create real value is to align with iGen’s values ​​and beliefs. You have to get involved in what is important for Generation Z.

Forget the picture-perfect, super edited type of content. Look for authenticity and be authentic yourself. This generation is looking for the truth and values ​​it can connect with, and you should deliver that.

Pay particular attention to your social presence, because this is where Generation Z lives and keeps an eye on your every move. Your social channels are not only the place where you can provide valuable content, but also the place where you can listen to them, interact with them, learn and understand what is important to them. Use this information to align your social presence with Generation Z thinking, to renew your image and to adopt an attitude. Be innovative so you can win them over to your conversation. We promise that they will connect with you on a much deeper level.

Emilie Tabor, Chief Marketing Officer and founder of IMA.