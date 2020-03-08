Genesis add six more UK dates to their reunion tour

Genesis have added a further six dates to their reunion tour.

Earlier this week, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks revealed a run of nine UK shows along with a date in Dublin under The Last Domino? Tour banner.

Now they’ve revealed further shows in Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, taking the tally up to 16 performances.

The new shows are:

Tickets for the new shows are on sale now through LiveNation.

The Last Domino? Tour will be the first gigs Genesis have played since 2007. Collins, Rutherford and Banks will be joined by longtime guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’s son Nic Collins on drums.

Speaking exclusively to Prog, Collins said: “There were more reasons to do it than not to do it. If we had to do it the way we used to tour, I don’t think I’d be doing it. But nowadays it can be done differently, and I’ve been doing that for the last couple of years.

Banks added: “After Phil finished his own tour, everybody thought, ‘We could talk about it and see whether it’s a good idea.’

“Once we decided it was a possibility, we wanted to see how it would work out when we played together. So we spent a couple of weeks in January in New York seeing how it sounded. People asked, ‘Why are you here?’ We just said, ‘Oh, for a wedding.’”

Genesis: The Last Domino? Tour

Nov 16: Dublin 3 Arena

Nov 19: Belfast SSE Arena

Nov 23: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Nov 24: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Nov 26: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Nov 27: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Nov 29: London The O2

Nov 30: London The O2

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 05: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Dec 06: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Dec 08: Manchester Arena

Dec 09: Manchester Arena

Dec 11: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

Dec 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena