[Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott, delighted with the victory of Riviera | Golf news]

Adam Scott reflects on the record of a first PGA Tour victory since 2016 with a two-shot victory at the Genesis Invitational.

Adam Scott was delighted to have a winning start for 2020 after waiting for victory in a Genesis Invitational full of stars.

%MINIFYHTMLf2a10b0ccd7bdb8e5d767df3d5da7d4715% %MINIFYHTMLf2a10b0ccd7bdb8e5d767df3d5da7d4716%

Nine of the top ten in the world performed at Riviera Country Club, where Scott recorded a final 70 round to claim a two-shot victory and a second win in so many world starts.

Scott's latest success follows his victory at the PGA Australian Championship in December and is the first on the PGA Tour since 2016, with the title 15 years after his first victory at the event.

"This (winning) is incredibly satisfying," said Scott, who won the tournament in 2005 when bad weather reduced him to a 36-hole contest, Sky sports.

Scott will return to the top 10 in the world

"It is a place that I have loved for many years and I played well on many occasions and achieving an official victory here among one of the best courses we will have this year feels very, very good."

"It was a difficult day, but this is a difficult course and when the pressure is active and it is a little windy, (being) out of position is not good and I got out of position a couple of times, but there were enough things there to make up for it. "

Scott earned $ 1.67 million for his victory

Matt Kuchar, Sung Kang and Scott Brown shared second place, while Rory McIlroy finished three strokes in the fifth draw after sliding down the leaderboard after falling in shots in the space of two holes on the last day.

McIlroy took two attempts to throw from the brute in the fifth before three places for a triple bogey seven, with world number 1 and then the next on his way to a 73 of two over two.

McIlroy's fifth draw was his fifth consecutive top 5 in the world.

"Apart from that (error) in five, he played quite well, he played the other holes in one below," McIlroy said. "I didn't expect it to be as difficult as it was, but it was difficult for everyone."

"Adam (Scott) endured well at the end. I tried until the end. I thought maybe if I could do birdie on a couple of the last that would come, I could still have a chance. Adam played very well, a really good pair of ups and downs and then the little bird of 17 closed the deal for him. "