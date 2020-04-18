Genesis launches new film festival that airs online every weekend

Genesis became the latest group to launch a new live stream on YouTube.

Every Saturday from tonight (April 18th), the band will be broadcasting a live concert program starting with their 1981 film Three Sides.

“Introducing the Genesis Film Festival is a celebration of live footage that you can enjoy at home while locked up,” the group announced on Instagram.

“For the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 12:00 noon to PST / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST, the new Genesis live movie will be available for viewing on the official YouTube channel for 7 days. Read the full list of scheduled shows below.

Saturday, April 18 – Three Parties Live (1981)

Saturday, April 25 – The Mama Tour (1984)

Saturday, May 2 – Live at Wembley Stadium (1987)

Saturday, May 9 – The Way We Go (1992)

Saturday, May 16 – When in Rome (2007)

The band will join Pink Floyd’s fanfare as the new series launches live, and the legends of thirst must also post invisible, rare and archival footage every week.

Last week, Radiohead also announced that it would be broadcasting YouTube on a weekly basis, “until either the restrictions resulting from the (current) situation are lifted or we are over.”

Earlier this year, Genesis announced that they would be teaming up for “The Last Domino?”, A 2020 UK and Ireland tour.

Prog pop pop legends featuring major filmmakers Filin Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks will play their first live gigs together 13 years later this year. It is unclear whether any concert will affect the current crisis of the coronavirus.