Genesis P-Orridge, 1950 – 2020: a true and uncompromising industrial pioneer with a complex legacy

We often talk about musical heroes like David Bowie, who live their whole life as art projects, are immersed in the characters and become creative whims. But few who have devoted themselves so as to realize their conceptual ideas, as the vanguard of an icon, the artist performances, religious chronicles industry, poet and occultist Genesis P-Oryzh Brayer, who died on Saturday (March 14) from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

In addition to creating industrial albums with Throbbing Gristle and explore the possibilities of a “magic eksperymentalizmu” with Psychic TV, they (P-Orryzh called third sex), turned to art, poetry and music as a means to destroy and remake the views of Western society through confrontation – and often contradictory – the destruction of its taboos and study of free-thinking occult ideas.

“I participated in all-out war with the culture since the day I started,” – they said in 1989. Religious scholar Christopher Partryzh called their work “a confluence of pornography, violence, death, degradation, confront the taboo”. noise and paganism … What they tried to do with the music, it was destroyed by civilization, which drove them and oppressed them. “

Orryzha body has become their canvas, stretched their art far beyond a simple expression to consume identity. They thought consciousness “self-esteem” separate from the physical form, and since 1993 has been conducting the project “Pandrageniya”, by which they and their partner Lady Jane (née Jacqueline Brayer) spent 200 thousand dollars for surgical changes, such as breast implants breast, chin and cheeks. similar to each other and identified as a whole pandraginnae called Breyer P-Orridge.

“We were just two parts of a whole”, – they explained. “Pandragin was intact, and we were the second half.” After the death of Jane continued the project as “mizhmernae cooperation” in 2007. The P-Orryzh.

Brayer to the path was long and rocky. Neil Megsan born in Manchester, February 22, 1950, P-Oryzh found occult avant-garde culture and underground music with works of Aleister Crowley, William S Burroughs, John Cage, The Velvet Underground and Helen Ginsberg, being in a private school in Solihule, and after hospitalization at age 17 after a blackout, they decided that life should be dedicated to the art. They started to “events” aimed at, to call “artistic revolution”. Similar studies have been contradictory: their magazine “University of Hull”, which published all materials without the editors, was banned for obscenity Student Union.

In 1969, he became interested in radical politics and refused to universities, moved to London and joined the commune Transmedia Explorations, a leading light of the counterculture scene since 1967. The idea was to abandon the usual behavior. Three months later, they returned to Hull and sent experienced in his own avant-garde art and music troupe COUM Transitions, which served as anarchistic, impromptu events in pubs, using the broken violin and plastic tunnels, so that the audience can get through them.

Transmission COUM founded his own commune of artists and thinkers, called Ho-Ho Funhouse, on the local storage, and moved to a more theatrical art, for example, a targeted approach to the game at a concert without tools or encouraging their audience azartavats. behind the scenes.

Drawing the attention of both the police and the John Peel P-Oryzh (as they are known today, polls), he moved in 1973 in Hackney basement studio dubbed “The Factory of Death”. In his autobiography, Art Sex Magic robbers said that P-Orryzh was insulting figure behind the scenes, trying to attack her with knives and concrete blocks thrown from the balconies and the expectation that she would have sex with friends in numerous orgies COUM. P-Orryzh charges denied.

Their work has gained greater influence from the spiritual magic that led to more confrontation shocks. In an effort to refute the conventional ideas of morality plays COUM began to include sex, masturbation and injuries. They are recognized for their innovation, and P-Orridge in 1975 formed pulsavanuyu loins to meet the popular culture; group was named after the verbal Yorkshire slang for erection.

The Group received a cult offensive, although their debut concert at the ICA in 1976 at the “Prostitution” raised questions in Parliament about the use of strippers and pornographic images – and it cost COUM Arts Council. The debut album, “Second annual record,” released by “Industrial Records” P-Orridge’s “P-Orridge”, was named “industrial music for industrial people” and invented the industrial genre.

The third album third album “20 Jazz Funk Greats”, which was recorded on 16-track tape borrowed from Paul McCartney, the third album “Throbbing Gristle” in 1979, is considered the “White Album” industrial music branched out into rock and exotic, making the P- dark, endless artistic vision Orryzha hit the heart of the post-punk. A huge number of alternative courses of action, ranging from My Bloody Valentine, Killing Joke and Spacemen 3 to Autechre, Nine Inch Nails and Aphex Twin, is still firmly remain in debt.

Because of personal problems the band split up in 1981, and P-Orridge went on to create an experimental “videagrupu engaged in music,” mental television with alternative TV Alex Ferguson. They took video art, psychedelia, electronica and punk. Delving into the P-Orridge interest in the occult, they also used magical sigils, Tibetan instruments made of human bones thigh, and examined the teaching sateynizmu Laveyana; they had hoped to return the television as a form of magic “ezaterarysta” rather than an instrument establishing indoctrination. For 18 years, their revalvatsyyny lineup released about 100 albums.

In 1992, the program “Time Manager”, it was stated that the footage “Oh Orryzh” rape of children in the sex-magical rites. Their house was searched, but later this material was found in the works of art from the beginning of the 1980s – partly funded by Channel 4 and it does not have children. After the split of Psychic TV in 1999 Orryzh made several documentaries performed (primarily DiG! 2004), co-operation and integration as a group, and “Throbbing Gristle”, who first played together 23 years at the London Astoria in 2004 .

In 2009, after the death of their partner pandragennaga, P-Orridge came from a tour, sold his house and dildos and focused on the art in an apartment on New York’s “East Side”. In 2016 Orryzh was marked by an exhibition of his art at New York’s Rubin Museum of Art, and presented as a model within the company, “Marc Jacobs”. The designer described them as “living definition of reality and reality.”

Of course, in terms of expression of who you are, no matter what the consequences, and the living of your art, as it is all that matters, P-Orridge was as authentic and uncompromising.