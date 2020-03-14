The genesis of the pulsating Grystalya P-Orryzh died at the age of 70 years, it has been confirmed.

Musician, poet and performer art died on March 14, and was struggling with leukemia from October 2017.

In a statement posted to Facebook and co-founder of Dais Records Ryan Martin, daughter of K-Orryda Kares and Zhenes said: “We have a very heavy heart to announce the passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.

“He / it struggled with leukemia two and a half years, and threw the body in the morning morning, Saturday March 14, 2020. He / it will rest with the second half, Jacqueline” Lady Jay “Brayer who left us in 2007, where they will united “.

They completed the message, thanking the people for “the love and support and respect for our particular when we mourn.”

P-Orryzh was born in Manchester in 1950 and grew up in Essex, and he identified a third kind, preferring pronoun s / he and h / er. He founded a team of music and performing arts COUM “Transfer” in 1969, which was inspired by dadaistskim movement. In 1975, she suzasnavala Throbbing Gristle and released eight studio albums with the band, including the debut of the “Second Annual Report” in 1977.

The musician was also a co-founder of a group of video art and musical performance Psychic TV, which was attended by her teammate Throbbing Gristle Peter “Sleazy” Krystafersan. They deserved Guinness Book Of World Records for the most albums released in one year, when they released a monthly series of live albums in 1986.

The last studio release P-Orridge was the album Penschic TV 2016 “Alienist”. The group also hosted a world tour in the same year in the recording support.

In social media P-Orridge began to take place tributes. “Farewell, my friend,” – wrote in Twitter Twitter Cold Cave. “There will never be another. Thank you for your beauty, recommendations, I lose words. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. Viva. “

“Genesis P-Oryzh died I know that this goes on for some time, but it still hurts.” – wrote the music Kentukski Robert Beatty. “Gene was as complicated as people, and there are so many (good and bad) to learn from such a crazy life. I would not be here doing what I’m doing without them.”

Genesis P-Orridge has died. I know that this goes on for some time, but it still hurts. The gene was as difficult as it may be a person, and there are so many (good and bad) to learn from such a crazy life. I would not be here doing what I’m doing without them. Https: //t.co/mxYLY5fRNc

Farewell to the existence of P-Oryzh, contradictory and disturbing figure for some inspiration and an icon for the other. To me, he / she has been part of my musical and cultural education, and certainly will miss his presence

just seeing that Genesis P-Orryzha died. They have a lot of disciplines, but especially for their book The Bible psyche is so important that I have gone through a difficult time in my life. It is highly recommended for those interested in the occult philosophy. RIP pic.twitter.com/jruRbZ4cZ6

“And if you are in doubt, be at”

The world today has become a little more normal with the loss of Genesis P-Orridge. While they had a complex personality, the influence of pulsating spiders had and continues to have on me a great character. pic.twitter.com/JAWdgslUSn

Genesis P-Orryzh – fearless and steady. Creative puzzle. No risk, no reward. Rest force!

I knew this one, but hell. Legendary Genesis P-Orridge has died. If you listen to any experimental music, I’m sure they have affected her. Listen to some Throbbing Gristle or PTV today and think about how you can make music more strange. pic.twitter.com/bh9jLvM579

We do not get bored hearing about the death of Genesis P-Orryzha. To say that he / it had an excessive impact on our lives, it would be a humiliation. All the revolutionary work of the TG to the PTV and TOPY inspired us over the years. We quickly write full obituary, but so far, RIP.

Stumbling on the mental TV when I was too young to understand the context or meaning, was fundamental. RIP Genesis P-Orridge, you were as real and unreal as are https://t.co/Q1EFm5SdF0

