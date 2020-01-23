Genesis sightings in New York lead to rumors about reunification

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks were spotted last night in Madison Square Garden in New York, provoking rumors that a reunion of Genesis could be at stake.

The trio watched the New York Knicks compete against the Los Angeles Lakers at the iconic location, while Genesis News posted the observation on their website.

Rutherford and Banks were seen together as part of the regular in-game video segment that highlights celebrities in the crowd, while Collins appears to be separate from them.

Can the photos indicate that a reunion is possible? Or maybe it was the trio in town to celebrate Collins’ 69th birthday on January 30, or maybe it’s just a coincidence. We just don’t know.

Last summer Rutherford accompanied Collins on stage during the vocalist show at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, where the couple played the track Follow You Follow Me from 1978, which appeared on the album … And then there were three …

It was the first time that they shared a stage together since the The Turn It On Again Tour of Genesis in 2007.

In 2016, Collins considered his “special” working relationship with Rutherford and Banks and said he would not exclude them from working again at some point in the future.

He told Prog: “When I did the book Not Dead Yet, I was reminded what good friends we are. What I will say is that I think what we had was pretty special.

“That the three of us would come in with nothing – there weren’t just one or two writers – we would all come in with nothing and we would start playing until something happened. We’d record it for a couple of weeks come back later and songs would develop from there.

“That’s pretty special, having a relationship with guys who can. So I wouldn’t rule it out. “

GENESIS: Tony, Mike & Phil spotted yesterday at Madison Square Garden. Facts and rumors: https://t.co/FCWkPHk1tG @GenesisTabletop @MeeksGenesis #genesistheband @rutherfordnet @ProgMagazineUK pic.twitter.com/wRjzqEnCSdJanuary 23, 2020