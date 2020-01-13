Genetic abnormalities occur in the process of converting iPS cells

Loading...

KYOTO – Cancer-related genetic abnormalities have been reported to have occurred during the process of converting induced pluripotent stem cells for regenerative medicine, which the University of Kyoto has delivered to intended cell types at recipient research institutes.

According to information from sources, none of the affected iPS cells were used for the transplant.

It is known that genetic abnormalities can occur when cells are cultured or transformed.

The Center for iPS Cell Research and Application [CiRA] at Kyoto University stores iPS cells made from cells from healthy people. CiRA started delivering them to research institutes and companies in 2015.

Problems, including cancer-related genetic abnormalities, have been confirmed in at least some cells made from two of the 27 types of iPS cells CiRA has provided, according to the university.

The anomalies are believed to have occurred during the cell development process at the recipient institute, as the university did not confirm any anomalies in the iPS cells by analyzing all of its genome information prior to shipping.

An official from Kyoto University noted that the frequency of such anomalies was not high, but said the school was considering providing information about the anomaly that occurred.

Yoshimi Yashiro, a regenerative medicine expert at Kanagawa University of Human Services, said there was “no big risk” because the cells were examined for abnormalities before the transplant.

“The University of Kyoto and researchers concerned must disclose information about the frequency of anomalies and the processes that led to the problems, and consider measures to resolve the problems,” said Yashiro.