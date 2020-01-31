Genetically modified moth published for the first time

January 31 (UPI) – Scientists have released a genetically modified, self-limiting insect in the open for the first time.

The researchers hope that the field test will mark the beginning of a turn in the war between the diamond moth. Plutella xylostellaand producers of cabbage crops such as cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower.

Every year the diamond moth, sometimes also called the cabbage moth, causes damage in the billions. Scientists have been looking for a way to control the pest without resorting to increasingly powerful pesticides.

Oxitec, a British biotechnology company, has developed a solution, a self-limiting moth strain.

In a first field test of its kind, Cornell University researchers released the company’s genetically modified males to interact and mate with their wild counterparts.

“The moth contains a gene that confers female-specific larval stage mortality,” lead researcher Anthony Shelton, professor of entomology at Cornell University, UPI said in an email. “When the released males mate with females in the field, they carry the male-selecting, self-limiting gene, and the female offspring from this mating do not survive, which reduces the population.”

In previous laboratory tests, modified males successfully competed for partners by passing on the self-limiting gene and slowing reproduction. However, researchers need to be sure that the genetically modified moth behaves similarly in the field.

The results of the field tests published this week in Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology confirmed that the Oxitec moth behaved as expected.

The scientists used a method known as mark release recapture to limit the effects of the release. The constructed moths were labeled with both a fluorescent powder and a molecular marker and then captured again using pheromone traps.

The latest study should only confirm that male moths behave naturally in the field. However, previous studies, including laboratory tests and mathematical models, have shown that repeated releases can control a local pest population without the use of additional insecticides.

“In addition to suppressing pest populations, this approach can counter insecticide resistance in pests, helping to protect or restore the effectiveness of existing pest control tools,” Neil Morrison, researcher at Oxitec, told UPI in an email.

Most attempts to genetically control pests are based on gene drives, which cause a gene, such as one that causes sterility, to occur more frequently than is normally the case. The technology causes the gene to spread throughout the population.

“Gene drives and the self-limiting tactics we used are very different,” said Shelton. “In self-limiting insects, the gene is not” driven “by the population and disappears over time.”

With the success of the latest field test, the researchers expect larger experimental releases of Oxitec to document its effectiveness in reducing local pest populations.