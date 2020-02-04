Genetically modified moths have been released into nature to eradicate pests

Genetically modified diamond moths, which are supposed to exterminate wild pests, were first exposed in fields in New York.

Diamondback moths are migratory pests found in North and South America, Europe, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, but especially in areas where crops can be grown all year round.

In these areas, where it is neither too hot nor too cold, diamond butterflies cause the greatest problems, including damage worth billions of euros to cross crops such as cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and rape. They are one of the most harmful insects due to their high reproductive rate and resistance to most insecticides.

To address these issues in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner, researchers have successfully genetically engineered male diamond moths to combat the pest population of their wild counterparts. This emerges from the findings published on Wednesday in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

“There is a great deal of interest in using genetically modified insects to combat medically important diseases,” said Anthony Shelton, lead author of the study and professor of entomology at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University.

“In agriculture, however, we can take advantage of genetically modified insects to control a large type of pest.”

Development of a self-limiting moth species

The moths were developed by Oxitec, a developer of insect biological control systems, known for its modified mosquito releases to reduce mosquitoes that transmit malaria or dengue fever.

When rearing the moths, the developers incorporated a so-called self-limiting gene that causes female offspring to die shortly after hatching.

Typically, tetracycline, an antibiotic to suppress the gene, is contained in the food of the moths, so that female moths can also be produced.

“However, if you want to release populations of men, they don’t contain tetracycline,” said Shelton. “All female larvae that feed on the artificial food die. And then you have only thousands and thousands of men to release in the field. “

During cabbage field studies in Geneva, New York (approx. 260 miles from New York City), the moths were marked with various fluorescent powders, released together and then caught in a trap. The GE moths behaved similarly to their wild counterparts in terms of factors that would determine their pest suppression potential.

They traveled the same route and survived about as much as their wild counterparts, in a ratio of two modified insects to one wild type, which was “remarkable” because the ratio had been much higher in previous programs, Shelton said.

The GE moths competed equally with the wild moths for female partners. Wild female moths that mate with GE moths, however, do not produce viable offspring – the self-limiting gene that is passed on to offspring prevents their survival, leading the authors to conclude that pests with continuous release are targeted and targeted can be suppressed sustainably without using insecticides.

The GE moths would eventually have no one to mate with, which means that they would also lose weight and disappear from the environment within a few generations, the authors said. Further publications would be required to continue to suppress wild populations.

Positive for crop protection

With a method that could significantly reduce the amount of pests and insecticides needed to eradicate these plants, the “potential impact on the growers of these plants is enormous,” said Alton Sparks, professor of entomology at the College of Agriculture the University of Georgia.

“If this works and can be done, it would make my job much easier for that particular group of cultures,” said Sparks. “I’ve been fighting diamond hawkers on … crops in southern Texas and here (in Georgia) for 32 years.”

Previously, Shelton carried out greenhouse studies using broccoli diamond back moths. They had similar results in pest suppression and elimination, but they also had moths that were resistant to insecticides.

Although the releases were successful, the practice is not as widespread as it has only been used on a few insects.

“If the technology works, it has tremendous potential, but it is a very small agricultural production because diamond moths affect only a very small group of crops,” said Sparks.

Concerns about the environmental impact

There have been programs funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the United States Food and Drug Administration that aim to modify insects to control diseases such as the ZIka virus, malaria and dengue fever.

In 2016, the FDA approved a modified mosquito developed by Oxitec for a field trial in Florida. It has found no negative effects on human health or the environment.

Some of these programs were successful: From 2013 to 2015, Oxitec released around 450,000 modified male mosquitoes, which reduced the total population by around 90%.

Modifying insects is controversial, however, as the long-term effects are unknown.

Many experts agree that further studies are needed to determine the long-term effects of genetically modified insects and to determine whether gene manipulation interferes with the natural ecological cycle.

Regarding human health concerns, Shelton said that the benefits of GE insects versus the effects of insecticides on human health and the environment are that the process is species-specific because they only mate with each other.

“So it won’t affect pollinators,” said Shelton. “It will have no effect on biological control organisms and it will have no effect on human health.”

Additional, longer studies are needed to fully assess the ability of modified moths to suppress pests and reduce insecticide resistance.

“We all live in the age of genetics,” said Shelton. “Regardless of whether it is your family tree or genetically modified plants, we only know so much more about the genes of insects that we can now use this knowledge to combat the pest populations in a much more environmentally friendly and sustainable way. “