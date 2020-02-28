geneva-person-charged-with-beating,-breaking-acquaintance’s-leg

A 43-yr-outdated male is accused of beating an acquaintance and breaking his leg throughout an argument this thirty day period in west suburban Geneva.

Michael J. Conlee faces a felony charge of aggravated battery causing wonderful bodily harm and a misdemeanor depend of battery, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office reported.

He allegedly got into an argument with the victim in the early morning Feb. 8, the state’s attorney’s workplace stated. Conlee punched him, grabbed his throat and pushed him to the floor, breaking two bones in his leg.

Conlee turned himself in to police Wednesday and was purchased held on $five,000 bail, prosecutors claimed. He was released after publishing bond and is owing back again in court March 17.

Examine far more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.