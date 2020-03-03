[genevieve-padalecki-to-reprise-ruby-function-in-supernatural’s-ultimate-year]

Genevieve Padalecki to Reprise Ruby Position in Supernatural’s Remaining Season

In accordance to Enjoyment Weekly, a different lover-most loved character is returning in an forthcoming episode of Supernatural’s final year as Genevieve Padalecki is set to reprise her role as the demon Ruby! Padalecki will guest star in the March 23 episode, titled “Destiny’s Youngster,” along with Danneel Ackles who will also make her return to the display as the angel Anael, aka Jo. Time 15 of Supernatural will return on Monday, March 16 with the episode “Galaxy Brain.”

The official synopsis for “Destiny’s Little one,” episode 15.13, reads:

“A look for for the just one factor that may possibly give the Winchesters an edge from God qualified prospects Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) doorway and to a magic formula that may well have died with Ruby (visitor star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to assistance the brothers in their quest.”

Relevant: Supernatural 15.12 Promo: Galaxy Mind

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its ultimate period. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) wrecked his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, major to the accidental death of Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith). The 14th period also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean uncover themselves going through a threat over and above nearly anything they’ve ever grappled with… everything they’ve at any time imagined: God himself.

Buy Seasons 1-12 of Supernatural here.

The prolonged-managing series is made by Eric Kripke (The Boys, Timeless, The Residence with a Clock in Its Partitions) with Andrew Dabb and Robert Singer serving as co-showrunners and govt producers. Time 15 will be consisting of 20 episodes.