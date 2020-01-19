Gennaro Gattuso “is considering retiring” as Napoli manager after a disastrous start … but the game against Juventus will be crucial

Gennaro Gattuso is reportedly considering retiring from Napoli after his catastrophic start at the club.

Napoli has lost four of their five league games since Gattuso succeeded Carlo Ancelotti. On Saturday at the latest, there was a disappointing 0-2 home loss to Fiorentina.

Getty Images – Getty

Gattuso has a hard time in Naples

According to the mail, Napoli’s President Aurelio de Laurentiis has no intention of firing Gattuso, but the manager himself is sensationally ready to quit just over a month after joining the club.

Napoli faces a difficult clash between Coppa Italia and Lazio on Tuesday, followed by a game against Juventus.

The 42-year-old, who is considered “wounded” by his poor start at the club, will make a decision about his future based on the outcome of this game.

Gattuso, the former Italian midfielder, took command of Milan in similarly adverse circumstances in 2017 and led the club to good results before leaving by mutual agreement in May 2019.

He made a contrasting start in Naples, and De Laurentiis is unhappy with his decision to drop goalkeeper Alex Meret and play Giovanni Di Lorenzo as center-back.

De Laurentiis is also irritated that the future of long-term stars Allan, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon has not yet been clarified.

The latter two attackers are no longer in action this summer and are aiming to move from San Paolo this month.