Gentle Giant’s Unburied Treasure | Louder

You know what it’s like when you have to find an item, you browse through your cupboards and it’s not there. Or at least it’s not where you thought you left it. Photos, tapes, trinkets, leaflets, mementos … all seem to have a life of their own when it comes to avoiding the search for someone’s memorabilia. Building ‘things’ seems to be one of the things that accompany aging. As forgetting is where you put it – or that you really had it at all.

So imagine what it’s like to be a member of Gentle Giant someday. The band broke out in 1980 after a great decade-long career that produced a pair of albums with some of the most adventurous and distinctive rock music of the 70s, in a busy and highly competitive field. It was Ian Crockett, the man behind the recent series of luxury box sets from the Madfish label by Steve Hillage, Wishbone Ash and Family, who had the phone calls made by members of Gentle Giant laying their hands on the back of their couch looking for rarity that would eventually be included in the recently released Gentle Giant 30-disc box set, Unburied Treasure.

“Ian was incredibly diligent in putting his time and energy into it,” explains former GG singer and multi-instrumentalist Derek Shulman, at home in New York. “When he said we were going to do the box, he asked us all to look around for different bits and pieces such as tapes, posters, and so on. In the end, I think it was Gary (Green, guitarist) who had more things than anyone else in the band. It was from him that most of the photos and tapes – and the multi-track tapes of their debut album Gentle Giant that Steven Wilson would remix – came from. “

(Credit: Madfish Records)

Almost 40 years after the notes of Gentle Giant’s last live performance were blurred, at the Global On-Reflection Giant Gathering fan convention in New Jersey in October 2019, drummer Malcolm Mortimore, Gary Green, keyboardist Kerry Minnear and Derek Shulman gathered around a table to unveil the content of Unburied Treasure, a huge collection full of new remaster performances of the band, and hours of previously released in-concert recordings. It is clearly focused on the collectors market and is limited to just 2000 copies worldwide, and contains a 136-page hardback book about the life and times of the band, a signed photo and numerous ephemeral phenomena. Looking at the four former members as they pull out the content for fans in New Jersey, it is clear that even they are surprised at how extensive it is. Shulman holds up the coffee table book and looks surprised as he turns the pages. Later, while Green leafs through the accompanying 96-page history book of the tour, he exclaims, “I took this photo,” while holding it open with a full-page photo overlooking a stage. “I climbed the lighting tower in the Montreal Alouettes stadium when the Mahavishnu Orchestra opened for us. Can you believe it?” An outburst of disbelief from his band members shakes Green’s determination. “Oh, wait a minute …” he says “No, it was not a Mahavishnu Orchestra, it was weather forecast!” Even then, it still does not sound completely certain.

However, there is more certainty about the content of the 30 audio CDs in this box set, 15 of which were previously unreleased gig recordings that chart the progress of the band in the phases of Europe and the US between 1972 and 1980. Some artists are understandably wary about publishing live recordings in which some notes are wrong or are wrong. Others, such as Robert Fripp from King Crimson, have long maintained that there is a valuable lesson in releasing recordings of performances where things are not always planned precisely, both for band and audience. “I’m a bit in between, to be honest,” muses Shulman. “But to tell you the truth, I am quite impressed with how exactly we played as we did.”

(Credit: Gentle Giant Archive)

The reason that Gentle Giant was as tight as they were, he explained, came down to pure bloody hard work: “We have done our best to ensure that our presentation on stage was as good as possible. The songs that we performed in-concert were always very different from the studio recordings. The way we looked at it was that the original recording was the sketch, but the live show was the painting, if you want. We have expanded all recorded music that we put into the live show and introduced various factors and factions. It was a very different way to express ourselves. “

What is also eloquently expressed in those live performances, where instruments are exchanged casually – and impressively – between band members and distributed during complex and nuanced medleys, was that here was a band with a white knuckle on dynamics, full of character and ability. take attitude.

Perhaps the real jewel in this crowded box filled with gems is Steven Wilson’s surround-sound mix from the band’s untitled debut album from 1970. As with their other 5.1 titles, the contrasting arrangements and texture details are the ambitious standard setting of the band was sensitively researched and extrapolated to an enchanting listening experience through Wilson’s expansive mix. It was originally recorded at a time when they were sleeping on producer Tony Visconti’s floor, and the future for the band was certainly not certain. In this respect, the first album bears witness to a remarkable leap of faith not only by the musicians but also by their management, as the newly formed Gentle Giant made the switch from the soul / pop that the brothers Derek, Ray and Phil Shulman starred in Simon Dupree and The Big Sound (miracles in one fell swoop in 1967 with the psychedelic pilots) to be slightly light years away from the pop world that seemed to be their destiny.

(Credit: Gentle Giant Archive)

Another leap of faith was required from the band after Phil Shulman’s departure after the Octopus of 1972.

“It was a shock for the band, yes, but more a shock for me and Ray because we were brothers,” says Derek. “Phil was not a center, but he would indeed do all these bits and pieces very well. When he said he was leaving, we were upset to say the least. Octopus was a very well received album, we felt that we were on our way. Then he said, “I can’t do this anymore.” Understandable, in retrospect, because he had family and he had to choose between one or the other. I take my hat off for him to have done the right thing for his own life We didn’t quite know what to do, I remember Ray and I walking down the street talking to each other about what to do – whether we’d just decide or not.

“The stress and the fracture and the regrouping are shown on the next album, In A Glass House, which was a very difficult album to make. It was very intense. I couldn’t listen to it for two or three years after we made it, because it was emotionally difficult. The others in the band were of course touched by it, but they might have suffered less than we were. But we have found our way, dusted ourselves and probably become much bigger. “

All that personal history and experience, both public and private, is deeply etched in every inch of Unburied Treasure and the music it contains. There are also other precious musical products in it: originality and authenticity. “We didn’t try to be King Crimson or Jethro Tull or The Eagles or Zappa or Black Sabbath or Elvis or anyone else. We tried to be ourselves,” says Shulman.

(Credit: Gentle Giant Archive)

After the band called it a day and the members set out to invent different lives for themselves, move, change jobs, create different opportunities, it would be easy to think that the interest in Gentle Giant would, understandably, be decreased. But almost four decades later, the artistic stock and value of the band has increased rather than decreased. While guitarist Gary Green and drummer Malcolm Mortimore founded Three Friends in 2008 (together with keyboard player Kerry Minnear) as a vehicle for performing the music of Gentle Giant, the prospect of a full reunion remains a lost hope. Derek Shulman, for example, has never been tempted to get the band back together.

“There is a saying that you can never go home again. I did not go back to Portsmouth, where I grew up. I left there when I was 24. It is no longer where I belong. Gentle Giant was at that time Reliving something we closed the book would feel creepy and we would do it for a different reason than the reasons we originally did it – the risk is that you become a parody of who you are, and I never want to be. “

Although Shulman certainly makes it impossible to return to the stage, one wonders whether the managers of Gentle Giant do not miss the chance of a number of genuine niche products, namely the marketing of the ‘Shulberry’, a custom made three-string instrument invented by the band.

“Everyone can build one. Grab a piece of wood, put on three, give them a violin mood and you have a Shulberry! It will cost you a tenner, “Shulman says laughing. “Do you know what happened to the original?” Gary chopped it for firewood. He needed a fire to keep him warm. True story!”

As our conversation comes to an end, he mentions that he is renovating his apartment, revealing some discoveries that suggest that Unburied Treasure may not be the last word on Gentle Giant.

“I have found things that I had completely forgotten, including a number of live tapes that are not part of this box. They sound very well recorded, so we are going to release them next year. They’re going to be called The Missing Tape. Something you own is good, rather than just peripheral. I think fans want to hold something that isn’t just ones and zeros. “