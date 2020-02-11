Gentle mill calls everyone to spend millions on friends and women instead of real day laborers: “It has to be triple!”

Music group Maybach Meek Mill is here with some thought-provoking messages. The hip-hop star went online this week to question the motivation of millionaires who have to spend a lot of money on friends and women instead of the family.
Big facts: This week, Meek Milly called on Twitter to question the spending habits of the rich and the rich.
View this post on Instagram
Nobody thinks it’s more real than Meek. , (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) TDE #NBAYoungBoy #OVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #MeekMill
For a related note: This week, Meek teased the fans that new music is being brewed.
View this post on Instagram
In the stall… ..
Wait, there’s more: Last week, meek and singer Justin Timberlake have teamed up for their new music video “Believe”.
Before you go: Recently Meek took a quick look at himself and his pregnant girlfriend.
View this post on Instagram
J.P MORGAN SUMMIT was a learning experience! In this picture you see a B or M lol
The Post Meek Mill calls everyone to spend millions on friends + women instead of the real ones: “It has to be triple!” Appeared first.