[Gentleman, 37, dies following crashing into mild pole in West Garfield Park]

A guy was killed in a single-auto crash Sunday in West Garfield Park.

Darius Westbrooks was northbound in a 2012 Cadillac about 3: 30 a.m. in the first block of North Cicero Avenue when he misplaced control of his automobile and struck a mild law enforcement, Chicago law enforcement and the Cook dinner County professional medical examiner’s place of work explained.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Medical center the place he was pronounced dead about an hour later on, authorities said. Autopsy effects produced Monday verified he died of accidents in the crash, and ruled his dying an incident.

CPD’s Important Incidents Unit is investigating.