[gentleman,-40,-fatally-shot-outside-the-house-chatham-advantage-retailer]

A 40-calendar year-old man was shot and killed exterior a comfort store Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.

Terrence M. Maggette was within the shop about 10: 41 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he shot by means of the door at anyone who was approaching the retail outlet, in accordance to Chicago police and the Cook dinner County medical examiner’s office. It’s not very clear no matter if that person was strike, but he returned fire when Maggette exited the retail outlet, hitting him many periods on the sidewalk.

Maggette, who lived in Chatham, was taken to the University of Chicago Health-related Center, exactly where he was pronounced lifeless at 11: 19 p.m., authorities explained.

Police investigate a deadly shooting Feb. 22, 2020 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Carly Behm/Solar-Periods

The particular person who shot him drove off in a gold SUV, police reported.

A weapon was recovered on the scene and Area South detectives are investigating, according to police.

