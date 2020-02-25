gentleman-accused-of-raping,-abusing-infant-sentenced-to-four-years-in-jail

BISMARK, N.D. (WFLA/KXNET) — A gentleman accused of raping and abusing an toddler in 2017 was sentenced to 4 many years in jail Monday.

In October of 2017, Andrew Glasser, 33, was billed with youngster abuse after a woman toddler was located with rib accidents and trauma to her remaining tibia and fibula. Glasser stated those injuries transpired when he pushed the victim’s legs toward her stomach in purchase to relieve gas.

A doctor’s examination concluded that “way much too a lot force” would have to of been made use of in order to induce that sort of damage. Upon further examination of the toddler, the doctor observed the target had also experienced accidents steady “penetrating trauma.”

With new medical evidence, Glasser’s initial child abuse cost was raised to a rape cost Nov. 1, 2017.

According to the Bismarck Tribune, Glasser entered an Alford plea Monday to sexual assault. Underneath this kind of plea, the defendant does not admit guilt, but agrees that proof in the circumstance would find him responsible in entrance of a jury.

Glasser’s lawyer questioned the decide for “leniency,” in sentencing, the Tribune noted, inquiring for probation and no jail time. The judge insisted it was his responsibility to incarcerate Glasser.

Glasser was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 5 decades suspended for supervised probation.

